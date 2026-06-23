MicroAlgo Inc.'s Quantum Image Encryption Technology Based on Quantum Image XOR Operation Delivers Reliable Protection for Highly Sensitive Image Data

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroAlgo Inc. (the "Company" or "MicroAlgo", NASDAQ: MLGO) has developed a quantum image XOR encryption algorithm built on quantum mechanical principles to deliver reliable protection solutions for highly sensitive image data.

The quantum image XOR encryption algorithm developed by MicroAlgo takes quantum state operations as its core framework, with hyper-chaotic sequences serving as cryptographic key support, and realizes the conversion of classical images into a quantum encryption system. The algorithm encodes image information into quantum state representations and completes encryption processing at the qubit level via XOR operations. Drawing on the quantum no-cloning theorem and the randomness of chaotic sequences, the algorithm constructs an image encryption architecture that integrates robust security and efficient execution performance.

During the quantum state encoding phase, the algorithm converts pixel values of input plaintext images into qubit representations. MicroAlgo adopts the Generalized Quantum Image Representation (GQIR) method, which maps the grayscale value of each pixel to the amplitude information of quantum states. Specifically, the image is decomposed pixel by pixel, and pixel values undergo normalization before being encoded into quantum superposition states, allowing a classical image to obtain an entirely new mathematical expression at the quantum level. This encoding method fully leverages the superposition property of qubits, which can exist in multiple states simultaneously, laying a solid quantum information foundation for subsequent XOR operations. After encoding is finished, image data is no longer a simple pixel matrix but a set of quantum states carrying quantum information.

In the hyper-chaotic key generation phase, MicroAlgo employs a hyper-chaotic system to generate key sequences required for encryption. Compared with conventional chaotic systems, hyper-chaotic systems feature more positive Lyapunov exponents, which means their trajectories are far more sensitive to initial conditions and the sequences they generate boast stronger randomness, longer periods and superior ergodicity. The algorithm takes iterative outputs of the hyper-chaotic system as its key source and converts continuous chaotic signals into discrete random bit sequences through fine-grained quantization processing. These key sequences not only possess genuine random statistical characteristics but also feature an exponentially large key space thanks to the high-dimensional attributes of hyper-chaotic systems. MicroAlgo specifically adopts the Cipher Block Chaining (CBC) encryption mode, under which the encryption of each plaintext block relies on the ciphertext generated from the preceding block. This chained structure drastically boosts key sensitivity: even an infinitesimal change to the key will render the decrypted output completely unidentifiable.

The quantum XOR encryption phase stands as the soul of the entire algorithm. MicroAlgo constructs XOR arithmetic operations at the quantum level and conducts bitwise XOR between the quantum key image and the encoded quantum image states. A quantum key image is a special type of quantum image whose grayscale values correspond to the key sequences generated by the encryption algorithm. Since the quantum key image itself is stored in quantum state form, all XOR computations are performed at the qubit level. Any wiretapping or tampering targeting quantum states will be instantly detected by both communicating parties in accordance with the quantum no-cloning theorem. The reversibility of XOR operations guarantees the mathematical completeness of the encryption process — the identical key can be used for both encryption and decryption. Following XOR computation, all statistical features of the original image are fully concealed; the histogram of ciphertext images presents a uniform distribution, and the information entropy approaches the theoretical upper bound, achieving an ideal confusion effect from an information-theoretic perspective.

In the reverse-operation decryption phase, the receiver holds the exact same hyper-chaotic key as the sender and performs reverse XOR arithmetic on ciphertext images. Since XOR operations satisfy the self-inverse property, re-applying XOR with the identical key can accurately restore the original quantum image state. Subsequent quantum state decoding fully recovers an image identical to the original plaintext. The entire decryption process is computationally symmetric to the encryption process, which guarantees high efficiency of the algorithm.

Supported by hyper-chaotic systems and quantum XOR arithmetic, this algorithm establishes a two-layer security defense mechanism serving as dual security barriers. Its key space and key sensitivity vastly outperform those of traditional encryption schemes, and it can withstand brute-force attacks, statistical cryptanalysis and differential attacks. Quantum parallel computing cuts down computational complexity and accelerates encryption and decryption efficiency, while the quantum no-cloning property physically prevents information interception and tampering. The algorithm can be widely deployed in scenarios including medical imaging, financial certificates, classified government documents, military surveillance imagery and IoT visual data, delivering full-lifecycle security safeguards for all categories of high-value image information.

As quantum hardware and quantum communication technologies continue to mature, MicroAlgo plans to keep optimizing this quantum image encryption algorithm. The algorithm will undergo deep integration with quantum key distribution systems to enhance its adaptability for cross-scenario deployment and strengthen operational stability and robustness under complex environments. This technology is expected to gradually evolve into a mainstream supporting solution within the image information security sector, furnishing stable and reliable foundational technical backing for visual information security across the digital space.

About MicroAlgo Inc.

MicroAlgo Inc. (the "MicroAlgo"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, is dedicated to the development and application of bespoke central processing algorithms. MicroAlgo provides comprehensive solutions to customers by integrating central processing algorithms with software or hardware, or both, thereby helping them to increase the number of customers, improve end-user satisfaction, achieve direct cost savings, reduce power consumption, and achieve technical goals. The range of MicroAlgo's services includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, lightweight data processing, and data intelligence services. MicroAlgo's ability to efficiently deliver software and hardware optimization to customers through bespoke central processing algorithms serves as a driving force for MicroAlgo's long-term development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of MicroAlgo, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of MicroAlgo's periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 8-K filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, MicroAlgo's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business transaction.

MicroAlgo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Microalgo.INC