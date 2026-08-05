Micronotes Relaunches as Eligen, Becoming an Industry-Leading Growth Engine

Fintech sells Cross-Sell business to Array, rebrands around single platform that turns Experian data into a growth engine for credit unions and consumer banks

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micronotes, the Boston-based digital engagement company serving consumer focused financial institutions, today announced it has sold its Cross-Sell business to Array and relaunched as Eligen, a company dedicated exclusively to data-driven prospecting and portfolio expansion.

The divestiture focuses the company on the new platform, initially centered on prescreen marketing, with the longer-term vision of bringing in additional data and expanding offer types for accountholder and prospect growth.

"Community institutions are sitting on a structural advantage — trust, rates, and local presence — but losing on speed and targeting," said Joe Heller, CEO. "Focusing our efforts means our clients get a better acquisition engine that uses post-campaign analytics to improve over time. This allows them to compete regardless of institution size."

Existing client contracts, the Experian partnership, and the company's team all carry forward under the Eligen name.

ABOUT ELIGEN

Eligen (formerly Micronotes) is a SaaS platform that automates growth for credit unions and consumer banks. Powered by credit bureau data, the Eligen platform identifies eligible consumers, executes across digital and direct mail channels, and delivers analytics after each campaign to improve performance over time. Learn more at eligen.io.

MEDIA CONTACT

Joe Heller, [email protected], (617) 401-2175

SOURCE Eligen