Microsoft and HUMAIN announce long-term strategic collaboration to enable AI transformation in Saudi Arabia and beyond

Long-Term Strategic Collaboration Between Microsoft and HUMAIN with Plans to Bring ALLAM to Microsoft Foundry and M365 Copilot ecosystem, Alongside Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) Providing Hands-On AI Deployment.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced the first milestone in a long-term strategic collaboration with Microsoft.

The collaboration will initially focus on two areas: working to bring HUMAIN's ALLAM models to Microsoft's AI ecosystem and bringing together HUMAIN's AI experts with Microsoft's Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to work directly with organizations to support the identification, development and deployment of high-value AI solutions across Microsoft technologies.

Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN, and Naim Yazbeck, President, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft (Left to Right)

The collaboration builds on Microsoft's AI platform – including Microsoft 365 Copilot Microsoft Foundry and others – and HUMAIN's AI capabilities across Arabic language models and AI applications. Together, the companies will initially focus on helping organizations accelerate AI adoption through Arabic-language AI capabilities and hands-on engineering support, while exploring opportunities to deepen the collaboration across additional areas over time.

The companies intend to make ALLAM available through Microsoft Foundry, giving developers and enterprises access to HUMAIN's Arabic language models within Microsoft's AI ecosystem. Organizations could use the models to build, customize and deploy AI applications and agents designed to support Arabic-language and regional business requirements.

Through Microsoft M365 Copilot, organizations would be able to create mission-critical specialized agents that leverage ALLAM's Arabic-language capabilities in productivity and business workflows. ALLAM represents the first technology milestone planned under the collaboration and provides an initial foundation for broader collaboration between HUMAIN's AI capabilities and Microsoft's platforms.

As part of the collaboration, HUMAIN's AI experts and Microsoft's Forward Deployed Engineers will work alongside Microsoft teams and customers across Microsoft's AI ecosystem. Their role will extend beyond ALLAM, providing hands-on engineering support to organizations implementing AI solutions across a range of Microsoft technologies and customer environments.

Working directly alongside customer teams, HUMAIN and Microsoft's engineers will help identify high-value use cases, integrate AI into existing workflows, configure and optimize deployments, and support the transition from experimentation towards mission-critical, production-scale implementation.

This co-engineering model combines Microsoft's enterprise AI platforms with HUMAIN's applied engineering capabilities, helping customers address the operational, technical and organizational requirements involved in deploying AI at scale and accelerate the path from AI experimentation to real business value.

"This collaboration begins with plans to bring ALLAM to a number of key Microsoft AI solutions, and this is just the first step," said Tareq Amin, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAIN. "Over the coming months, HUMAIN and Microsoft intend to introduce a much broader set of capabilities that expand how organizations build, deploy, and scale AI. What you'll see at LEAP is the next generation of enterprise AI integration. By combining Microsoft's global platform with HUMAIN's AI capabilities and forward-deployed engineering expertise, we're creating practical solutions that help enterprises accelerate AI adoption and deliver real business impact. This announcement is only the beginning."

"AI delivers the greatest value when it becomes part of the way people work every day," said Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. "By combining Microsoft's trusted AI platform with HUMAIN's Arabic AI capabilities, we're helping organizations across Saudi Arabia build AI that understands local language and context while meeting the security and governance requirements of enterprise and public sector customers."

"What's exciting about this collaboration is that it brings together the capabilities organizations need to put AI to work," said Naim Yazbeck, President, Middle East and Africa, Microsoft . "In Saudi Arabia, we're already seeing the conversation move quickly from AI ambition to AI at scale. Bringing together Arabic AI capabilities, hands-on engineering expertise and the tools people use every day can help organizations turn AI opportunities into practical solutions, while building capability here in the Kingdom that has relevance across the wider region."

Looking ahead, Microsoft and HUMAIN intend to explore opportunities to deepen their collaboration across additional areas of AI, including productivity, devices, models and infrastructure, as well as joint go-to-market initiatives. These areas would build on the initial collaboration around ALLAM and forward-deployed engineering as the companies explore how their respective technologies and capabilities can support responsible AI adoption across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and Africa.

About HUMAIN:

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About Microsoft:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (@microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.