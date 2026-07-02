MicroTech Awarded All Three Categories on a $60 Billion Next Generation Awarded NASA SEWP VI Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)

DELRAY BEACH, Va., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech, a leading Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing innovative technology solutions to the Federal Government, announced that it has been awarded three separate contracts on the NASA Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement VI (SEWP VI) GWAC, one in each of the contract's three award categories: Category A, Category B, and Category C, on this new $60 billion vehicle. Only 62 businesses nationwide earned awards in all three categories, placing MicroTech among a very select group of full coverage awardees and giving agencies, industry partners, and OEMs a strong, reliable path to mission delivery through a proven SDVOSB prime. SEWP VI is one of the federal government's leading GWACs, providing agencies a fast, flexible, and compliant way to acquire IT products and services.

This milestone builds on MicroTech's long history of success on NASA's SEWP contracts and reinforces its role as a trusted provider of enterprise IT products, services, and integrated technology solutions across the federal marketplace. With awards in every category, MicroTech can support customers from initial planning and architecture through deployment, sustainment, and ongoing modernization, offering a single small business partner capable of executing complex, multi-year, enterprise-wide technology programs.

This new contract further strengthens MicroTech's portfolio of strategic contract vehicles that enable federal agencies to acquire mission-critical technology solutions quickly and efficiently. In addition to its longstanding NASA SEWP presence, MicroTech has secured key positions on some of the government's largest and most important acquisition programs, including the $151 billion Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ contract, the $37 billion Army RS3 IDIQ contract, and GSA's OASIS+ Small Business and SDVOSB contracts, which are among the federal government's primary vehicles for complex professional and technical services. Together, these and other major GWAC and IDIQ contracts awarded to MicroTech, totaling more than $300 billion in contract ceiling value, show that MicroTech consistently wins and delivers large-scale, multi-year federal programs across both defense and civilian agencies.

"Winning all three categories on SEWP VI confirms MicroTech's ability to deliver strong value, innovation, and mission success for our federal customers," said Tony Jimenez, Founder and CEO of MicroTech. "Being one of a very select group of full coverage awardees means our agency partners can work with a proven SDVOSB that can support their needs across the entire scope of this contract."

About MicroTech

Founded in 2004, MicroTech is a verified and certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Recognized as a top Technology Integrator and award-winning IT Managed Service Provider, MicroTech delivers advanced technology and mission support solutions for government and commercial clients, including cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). MicroTech maintains industry-leading quality and security certifications, including ISO, CMMI Level 3, and CMMC, and provides innovative, cost-effective solutions tailored to each customer's mission and business needs.

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SOURCE MicroTech