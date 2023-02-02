Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Market Report 2023: MENA to Add Approx 2 Million Pay TV Subs - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The number of pay TV subscribers in 20 MENA countries will increase from 17.32 million in 2022 to 19.20 million in 2028. Legitimate pay TV penetration will remain at only 19%. IPTV subscribers overtook pay satellite TV in 2022.

About 62% of the region's TV households will receive free-to-air satellite TV signals by 2028. FTA satellite penetration is highest in Arabic-speaking countries. Another fifth of the region's TV households will take FTA DTT.

Pay TV revenues will fall by 36% between the peak year 2016 ($3.84 billion) and 2028 ($2.47 billion). This comes despite the number of pay TV subscribers growing - which means that ARPUs are falling.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Legitimate pay TV penetration will remain low in the MENA region. First was the battle against widespread piracy. Traditional pay TV subscribers are now converting to SVOD platforms."

Key Topics Covered:

Published in January 2023, this 96-page PDF and excel report is our tenth edition.

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 48-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by the major operator. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

Algerie Telecom

Alma

Batelco

beIN

D-Smart

Digiturk

Du

eLife

HOT

Jawwy IPTV

KT

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Mobily

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange

OSN

Sliknet

Telecom Egypt

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Yes

