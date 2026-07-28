Middle West Spirits-Owned Old Elk Distillery Releases Highly Anticipated 10-Year-Old Collection

Latest Portfolio Offerings Highlight Old Elk's Continued Dedication to Excellence

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle West Spirits, one of North America's largest independently owned distilleries, is proud to announce the launch of the Old Elk Distillery 10-Year Old Collection that consists of a Straight Bourbon, Straight Wheat Whiskey and Wheated Bourbon. This marks the first major new releases for Old Elk since Middle West Spirits' acquisition of Old Elk Distillery in May 2025, underscoring the company's expanded scale, portfolio, and commitment to innovation.

Old Elk Distillery 10-Year Old Collection

"We're excited to launch these whiskies with a very strong age statement. Through this 10-year collection, we can offer a line of whiskies with exceptional quality while maintaining accessibility, something truly rare in the industry," says Luis Gonzalez, CCO of Middle West Spirits. "These new releases embody the dedication and craftsmanship of our team, proving that while our whiskies rest, our pursuit of excellence never does. Our team is particularly looking forward to how our consumer base will react to them."

The Old Elk 10-Year-Old Collection consists of the following whiskies:

10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon - The hallmark of this distinctive bourbon is its high malted barley content, a departure from traditional mash bills that brings remarkable smoothness and depth. By increasing the proportion of malted barley and balancing it with the spice of rye and the sweetness of corn, the team has created a bourbon with a layered complexity. After a full decade of aging, these elements come together to deliver a whiskey that is robust yet remarkably approachable—smooth, balanced, and effortlessly sippable. Mashbill: 51% Corn, 34% Malted Barley, 15% Rye; ABV: 52.5%

10-Year-Old Straight Wheat Whiskey - With the 10 Year Old Elk Straight Wheat Whiskey, the team has applied techniques informed by decades of experience working with world-class rye and wheat distillates. The 95 percent soft red winter wheat mashbill, matured in barrels for a full decade, sets a benchmark for what a wheat whiskey can be. Ten years of aging elevates the rich and refined attributes of the grain and reveals the depth, complexity and subtlety that only time can bring forward. Mashbill: 96% Wheat, 4% Malted Barley; ABV: 51.5%

10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon - A well-balanced wheated bourbon may be a staple in many whiskey portfolios, but for Old Elk it represents something greater. It showcases the depth of a grain-forward philosophy and strong commitment to long-term aging. By applying decades of experience with wheat whiskey, Old Elk crafted a boldly wheated bourbon with a 45 percent wheat content and 10 years of patient maturation. The result is a smooth and elevated profile, with the wheat highlighting the corn's natural sweetness and soft vanilla notes from the barrel. Mashbill: 51% Corn, 46% Wheat, 3% Malted Barley; ABV: 52.5%

The Old Elk 10-Year-Old Straight Bourbon, 10-Year-Old Straight Wheat Whiskey and 10-Year-Old Wheated Bourbon, are available nationwide at an SRP of $69.99 each. These whiskies can also be purchased at the Middle West Spirits Distillery bottle store and online at the Old Elk bottle shop.

For more information, visit oldelk.com or follow Old Elk on Instagram, @oldelkbourbon.

ABOUT MIDDLE WEST SPIRITS:

Middle West Spirits is an independently-owned distillery rooted in Ohio and recognized nationwide for setting new standards in American craft spirits since 2008. The company produces a portfolio of award winning brands including, Middle West Bourbon, Rye, Wheat Whiskey, Bourbon Cream, Old Elk Bourbon Whiskey, OYO Vodka, Vim & Petal Gin, and Lux & Umbra. Middle West uses unique Ohio grains and controls every step of the production process - from seed selection to on-site grain processing, distilling, aging, blending and bottling - all in its Columbus, Ohio distilleries. Middle West Spirits has earned more than 200 awards, including top honors from the ASCOT Awards, PR%F Awards, Beverage Tasting Institute, Heartland Whiskey Competition and more. Guests can enjoy the full Middle West experience at the Courtland Avenue Distillery, Service Bar Restaurant and Bottle Shop in Columbus, OH to purchase Middle West's signature products. To learn more about Middle West Spirits, visit middlewestspirits.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Middle West Spirits