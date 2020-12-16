Middletown, Ohio Chief of Police Releases Unfiltered Personal Journal: The Blue View Book

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unedited and raw. Unlike anything anyone has ever read from a police officer, this book will take readers behind the curtain and into a journey that only police officers' experience. From his first day in the police academy to his last day as the Chief of Police in Middletown, Ohio, home of Hillbilly Elegy, readers will feel as though they are right there with the author the entire book, in a uniform, in a cruiser, and his personal life.

The Blue View. The Uncut Journal of an Ohio Police Chief

Never written to be released to the public, this easy-to-read format is the actual unfiltered personal journal of Chief Rodney Muterspaw, an award-winning Ohio Police Chief and Congressional guest at the Presidential State of the Union. Readers will feel the gamut of emotions as they follow him as a rookie, a patrol officer, investigator, narcotics officer, parent, internal affairs supervisor, and a Chief of Police, in one of the most well-known smaller cities in the Midwest. Regardless of what side you are on, you will see a different side of policing that you have never seen.

Available through Amazon.com on December 30, 2020. Formats include Paperback, Kindle and Audio Book. Pre-Order on sale now through Amazon.com. #TheBlueView

"One of those rare books that will teach and entertain you. An unfiltered look at modern policing. Timely and engaging. Incredibly written!" – JD Vance, author of the Best-Selling book and hit Netflix movie, Hillbilly Elegy

"Breathtaking. Vivid and Perceptive. Part drama, part social study. Valuable insight!" – Clarence Page, Pulitzer Prize Winning Editorialist, Chicago Tribune

"Raw and unvarnished. A view of policing that is unlike anything I have ever read before" – Stephen Robert Morse, Emmy nominated Producer of Netflix's AMANDA KNOX

"The reality of the rust belt seen through the eyes of a compassionate man, a Midwestern police chief. A must read in today's world" – Van Gordon Sauter, former President, CBS News

