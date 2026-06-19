Midland Park Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Wings & Brand Giveaways with canned food donation

MIDLAND PARK, N.J., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buffalo Wild Wings today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurant in Midland Park located at 80 Godwin Ave. on Tuesday, June 23rd. Starting at 10:30 a.m., the new restaurant will reward the first 50 guests in line, who bring a canned food donation for Families for Families Food Pantry, with Free Wings & brand giveaways!

BUFFALO WILD WINGS GO MIDLAND PARK NJ

The schedule of this epic opening is as follows at 10am-Noon radio station 105.5 FM WDHA of Beasley Media Group will be there remotely, playing music and providing customer with free station giveaways. Midland Buffalo Wild Wings Go local franchisee Bill Mulholland invited local officials, as well as local first responders for the official ribbon cutting.

With the Midland Park Buffalo Wild Wings GO, guests have the option to order takeout or delivery, as well as in-store seating for dining at the restaurant. The Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept, which officially launched in 2020, is designed to streamline guests' orders whether they decide to dine-in or enjoy their meal on-the-go.

"We are honored to bring Buffalo Wild Wings GO to Midland Park and grateful for the opportunity to invest in a community with such strong local pride," said Bill Mulholland, franchisee of the Midland Park Buffalo Wild Wings GO. "Our commitment is to deliver a convenient, high-quality dining experience built around great food, dependable service, local jobs, and genuine community connection. Buffalo Wild Wings has been part of our family traditions for many years, and we are humbled to now share that experience with Midland Park and the surrounding communities for years to come."

"On behalf of the Borough of Midland Park, I am pleased to welcome Buffalo Wild Wings GO to our community. The Mayor and Council join me in wishing you much success as you begin this exciting new chapter. We are delighted to see your investment in Midland Park and look forward to enjoying the great food and convenient service Buffalo Wild Wings GO will provide for years to come. Congratulations, and welcome to Midland Park," said Mayor Harry Shortway, Jr.

Families for Families Food Pantry is dedicated to ensuring that individuals and families throughout our community have access to food and essential resources during times of need. "We are deeply grateful to the new Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Midland Park for their commitment to fighting food insecurity through their non-perishable food drive. Their support helps strengthen our mission and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of the families we serve, "said Jenny Wells

The new Midland Park location offers traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs. The new restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 a.m.

SOURCE Buffalo Wild Wings GO