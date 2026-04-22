Mighty Capital Closes $91M Fund III, Tripling Its Size on the Strength of Six IPOs in Eight Years, Including Early Investments in Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), and Groq

Firm Expands Institutional LP Base as It Demonstrates the Efficacy of the Product Alpha Effect™

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Capital, a venture capital firm specializing in product-led investing, today announced the close of its $91 million Fund III. Backed by one of the world's leading alternative asset managers, on behalf of its clients, alongside existing limited partners and new institutional investors, including a Northern California public pension plan, the fund was oversubscribed and three times the size of its predecessor, reflecting continued LP confidence in the firm's model and performance.

Mighty Capital has delivered liquidity to LPs each of the past five years, with one in three exits resulting in an IPO. Over eight years, it has produced six IPOs, invested in an outlier that exited at 60× its entry valuation, and delivered more than $1 billion in value to date. Its portfolio includes Amplitude (NASDAQ: AMPL), Netskope, and Groq, which announced a $20 billion partnership with NVIDIA. Fund III continues the firm's focus on early-stage B2B technology investing, backing founders from OpenAI, Groq, and Palantir.

Mighty Capital's $91 million Fund III was oversubscribed and three times the size of its predecessor. Post this

Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, a veteran technology investor, Mighty Capital was built around a simple belief: early product signals often correlate with breakout success, and product leaders have the upper hand in reading those signals. They've spent the last eight years turning that instinct and deep product expertise into a repeatable edge.

The Product Alpha Effect™ is the firm's proprietary approach to analyzing product signals and turning them into investment edge, including the behaviors, patterns, and adoption curves that emerge long before revenue. In the AI era, where product cycles are compressing and the gap between early signal and widespread adoption is narrowing, this advantage has become invaluable.

To power this intelligence at scale, Mighty Capital draws on Products That Count, built by its Managing Partner and now the world's largest non-profit community of product leaders, with more than 600,000 product builders and Chief Product Officers across the globe. This network gives the firm a unique lens into market shifts, product adoption patterns, and operator priorities, strengthening sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation.

"After two strong funds that have delivered outsized returns, LPs want to know whether the edge was structural or circumstantial. Whether we can explain why it worked, and whether it scales," said SC Moatti, Founding Managing Partner. "Our model was designed to compound. The Product Alpha Effect™ has been tested across market cycles, validated by our track record, and backed by the institutional investors writing checks alongside us today."

"As AI rapidly reshapes how enterprises build and buy software, our founding belief is continuously validated. The indicators VCs have long relied on, like revenue traction, customer growth, and retention curves, are lagging," said Jennifer Vancini, Founding General Partner. "We are proud to partner with LPs who share our conviction that product investing is where the real edge is."

Anthony Grillo, Former Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) commented: "I've backed Mighty Capital since Fund I because I believe SC and Jennifer do what most promise and few deliver in their market: consistent, outsized liquidity events. In an environment crowded with narratives, they're builders. I'm proud to be an LP across every fund."

ABOUT MIGHTY CAPITAL

Mighty Capital is the VC firm that leverages the Product Alpha Effect™, a data-backed way to produce outliers by reading product signals from a 600,000-product-leader network. Founded in 2018 by SC Moatti, a product visionary and former Meta product leader, and Jennifer Vancini, an idea-to-IPO veteran of tech investing, we bring a differentiated edge to venture. Through Moatti's 600,000-strong Products That Count network of product leaders, we see trends before others do, giving us a proprietary advantage in sourcing, diligence, and post-investment value creation. Our early-stage B2B tech portfolio speaks for itself, with category leaders like Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL), Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) and Groq. Founders consistently call us the most value-add investor on their cap table, and use our global product ecosystem as a marketplace to accelerate time to revenue, scale, and exit. Learn more at Mighty.Capital.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release, including portfolio and liquidity references, are based on Mighty Capital's internal records and analysis as of February 14, 2026. Portfolio company examples are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to represent all portfolio investments or outcomes. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

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SOURCE Mighty Capital