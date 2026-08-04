Mighty Paw Launches at Walmart, Bringing High-Quality, Functional Dog Treats to Pet Families Everywhere

The pet brand expands nationwide with its popular limited-ingredient Yak Cheese Chews and Yak Cheese Puffs, premium treats trusted by dog parents and enjoyed by over 2 million dogs.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Paw, makers of premium dog treats enjoyed by over 2 million dogs and counting, announced its popular line of functional dog treats is now available at Walmart. The launch includes customer favorites Yak Cheese Chewsand Yak Cheese Puffs, made with limited ingredients and designed to keep dogs happily engaged while supporting healthy chewing habits.

Mighty Paw Yak Cheese Chews and Yak Cheese Puffs

Known for its commitment to quality, transparency, and canine wellness, Mighty Paw has earned the trust of dog families with its premium, handcrafted products that focus on nutrition and enjoyment for all breeds.

"Our mission has always been to create products that help dogs live happier, healthier lives," said Corey Smith, founder of Mighty Paw. "Launching at Walmart allows us to bring our premium, limited-ingredient treats to even more pet parents looking for simple, high-quality options they can trust. With National Dog Month just around the corner in August, it's the perfect time to make healthy, rewarding treats more accessible to families celebrating their four-legged companions."

Made with just three simple ingredients (milk, lime juice, and salt), Mighty Paw's long-lasting Yak Cheese Chews provide a rewarding, satisfying treat that helps reduce boredom and promote everyday enrichment for dogs of all breeds and sizes. Yak Cheese Puffs deliver the same wholesome ingredients in an airy texture dogs love, ideal for training, rewarding good behavior, or everyday treats.

Mighty Paw was born from Smith's search for better products for his own dog, Barley. What began as a personal mission to find simple, high-quality ingredients evolved into a trusted pet brand offering functional treats designed to keep dogs healthy, engaged and ready for all adventures.

Mighty Paw Yak Cheese Chews are available at Walmart starting at $11.99, while Yak Cheese Puffs start at $13.99. For more information, visit mightypaw.com and Walmart.com.

About Mighty Paw:

Mighty Paw is a U.S.-based pet brand creating high-quality, functional products designed to improve life for dogs and their owners. Founded by Corey Smith, the brand focuses on limited-ingredient, effective, and health-conscious treats and high-quality gear. Follow them on Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Mighty Paw