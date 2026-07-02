Mike Kortas Announces Launch of evoLend, a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae Approved Mortgage Servicing Company Built for Loan Officers

DORADO, Puerto Rico, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Kortas today announced the launch of evoLend, a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae approved mortgage servicing company created with one mission: to put loan officers back in control of the borrower relationship after closing.

For decades, loan officers have built relationships, earned their clients' trust, and originated loans, only to watch another servicing company take over the customer relationship once the loan funds.

Too often, when a mortgage company sells servicing, it also gives away the future relationship with the borrower. The loan officer loses visibility, loses opportunity, and loses control over future refinance and payoff events. evoLend was built to change that.

Unlike traditional servicing platforms built primarily around institutions, evoLend is being built around the people who create the relationship in the first place: the loan officer.

As a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae approved mortgage servicing company, evoLend is positioned to deliver full-service mortgage servicing while providing technology, borrower intelligence, servicing data, and future residual income opportunities designed to help participating loan officers build long-term enterprise value.

"Our industry has accepted for years that once a loan closes, the loan officer simply hopes that customer comes back someday," said Mike Kortas. "I don't believe hope is a business strategy."

He continued, "Loan officers earned that relationship and they should continue benefiting from it long after closing. The Loan Officer will now control the payoff process."

The company's long-term vision includes mortgage servicing, borrower retention, payoff visibility, mortgage servicing rights (MSR) participation, borrower lifecycle intelligence, and technology designed to help loan officers remain connected to the clients they worked so hard to earn.

For NEXA Lending loan officers, evoLend creates a potential pathway to a more connected future where servicing data, payoff control, and borrower intelligence may become part of a larger ecosystem designed to help loan officers protect and grow their business. Any integrations, servicing relationships, or data access opportunities will be structured through appropriate legal, compliance, regulatory, and operational channels.

The launch represents a different way of thinking about mortgage servicing. Instead of allowing long-term borrower relationships to sit entirely inside servicing institutions, evoLend is building an ecosystem where servicing strengthens the loan officer's business rather than replacing it.

"Servicing shouldn't take borrowers away from loan officers," Kortas added. "It should help them keep those relationships for life."

evoLend is an independently operated company with its own leadership, compliance, technology, and servicing platform. It is designed to support mortgage professionals through the entire life of the loan, not just the day it closes.

Tammy Richards has been named CEO of evoLend and will lead the company forward as it builds the infrastructure, technology, and operational systems behind Kortas' vision.

"evoLend is about giving loan officers access to the information and infrastructure they have historically been separated from after closing," said Tammy Richards, CEO of evoLend. "This company is being built intentionally, with compliance, technology, and long-term loan officer value at the center."

For Kortas, the vision is simple: The loan officer should control their future, control their client relationships, control the payoff process, and ultimately control their own destiny.

Stay up to date for all the details by leaving your information at evolend.com.

About evoLend

evoLend is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae approved mortgage servicing company focused on transforming the future of mortgage servicing through technology, borrower intelligence, mortgage servicing rights, payoff visibility, and long-term loan officer success. The company's mission is to give mortgage professionals the tools, data, and servicing infrastructure needed to build lasting client relationships beyond the closing table.

SOURCE evoLend