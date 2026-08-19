Mile High Flea Market Marks 50th Anniversary with Community Celebration on August 29

Denver landmark celebrates five decades with family-friendly festivities, entertainment, and giveaways

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Flea Market, a United Flea Markets location, will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a community celebration on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The event will center on a birthday party for the market's mascot, Freddie the Flea, at the Main Stage, with activities throughout the market. Guests can enjoy goodie bags, cupcakes, a Freddie the Flea piñata, jumbo lawn games and other giveaways, with Freddie appearing at activities across the property.

Free event activities include:

Mariachi los Viajeros de Denver birthday serenade to Freddie, 11 AM – 12PM

Face painting by Snappy Face Painting

Caricatures by Sweet 'n' Sauer, 12-2 PM

Photo strips from Forrest the Photobooth Camper, 10 AM – 2 PM

A family-friendly comedy show hosted by Put on Events, 1-2:30 PM

The celebration builds on Mile High's signature offerings, including its full lineup of food vendors and family rides.

"Fifty years is an incredible milestone, but what we're really celebrating is the people who made Mile High Flea Market what it is. Mile High has always been more than a flea market. It's a Colorado staple for families, small businesses, vendors and treasure seekers alike," said Matt Dupuie, VP of Marketing for United Flea Markets. "We're proud of the memories made here over the last fifty years and even more excited about what comes next."

Event Details

What : Mile High Flea Market 50th Anniversary Celebration

: Mile High Flea Market 50th Anniversary Celebration When : Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10 AM – 2 PM MDT

: Saturday, August 29, 2026, 10 AM – 2 PM MDT Where : 7007 E 88th Ave, Henderson, CO 80640

: 7007 E 88th Ave, Henderson, CO 80640 Admission: $3 Admission, kids under 8 are always free

To learn more about Mile High Flea Market, visit: https://milehighfleamarket.com



About Mile High Flea Market:

Just 10 minutes from downtown Denver, Mile High Flea Market is the Rocky Mountain region's largest year-round open-air shopping and entertainment destination. Spanning 80 acres with more than 3,000 sellers each weekend, it features a full flea market, enclosed shops, a farmers market, kids' rides, beer carts, diverse food options, and live music. Open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

About United Flea Markets:

United Flea Markets is the country's largest owner and operator of flea markets, with a growing portfolio of 15 properties. Combining local authenticity with national operational strength, UFM is redefining the flea market industry for today's consumers and sellers.

Media Contact:

Jessica Garza

PACO

[email protected]

SOURCE United Flea Markets