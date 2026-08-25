Miles for Mercy raises more than $4,000 before riders hit the road

Frederick-area businesses push annual fundraiser for Frederick Health Hospice toward its $5,000 goal

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Iron Speed-n-Cycle has raised more than $4,000 for Frederick Health Hospice through community sponsorships for the 2nd Annual Miles for Mercy Poker Run, nearly doubling the total raised during last year's event before a single rider takes to the road this year.

The inaugural Miles for Mercy Poker Run raised $2,138.74 for Frederick Health Hospice in 2025. This year, organizers set a goal of raising at least $5,000 through sponsorships, rider participation, and fundraising activities surrounding the Oct. 17 event.

With more than $4,000 already committed by community sponsors, the campaign is approaching that goal with two months of fundraising and the event itself still ahead.

"The response from the business community has been incredible," said Tracy O'Clair, marketing manager for American Iron Speed-n-Cycle and organizer of Miles for Mercy. "These businesses aren't simply putting their names on an event. They're choosing to give back to an organization that supports people and families throughout our community during some of the most difficult times in their lives. We hoped to raise $5,000 this year, and now we're excited to see how far beyond that goal our community can take us."

Malloy Law Offices, LLC is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 Miles for Mercy Poker Run, with 1st Call Garage Doors & Openers sponsoring the $500 Best Hand prize.

Supporting sponsors include K & K Automotive, Matco Tools distributor Joe Custead, Agave 137 Tequila Bar & Grill, and Cellar Door Restaurant. K & K Automotive is also hosting the Miles for Mercy Car & Motorcycle Show, while Agave 137 and Cellar Door Restaurant are helping provide food for the event's After Party.

Poker Run stop sponsors include Red Shedman Farm Brewery & Hop Yard, The Greenhouse Cafe at Fort Ritchie, and Rosie Cheeks Distillery.

Card draw sponsors include Maryland Widows Sons, Sons of Hiram Chapter; Guilty Ones MC Central MD; and SurlyWench Motorcycleclub.

Miles for Mercy is hosted by American Iron Speed-n-Cycle and organized and promoted by TOCmedia. Frederick Health Hospice is the beneficiary of the fundraiser, and the Poker Run is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association.

Proceeds from Miles for Mercy benefit Frederick Health Hospice and its hospice, palliative care and grief-support programs serving patients and families throughout Frederick County.

The fundraising campaign will culminate with the 2nd Annual Miles for Mercy Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 17. Riders will travel to participating stops throughout the region before finishing at Lewistown Social Club in Thurmont, where fundraising will continue alongside a car and motorcycle show, Bike Night and other activities.

Organizers expect rider registrations, the silent auction, 50/50 drawing and additional event-day fundraising to add to the amount already raised through sponsorships.

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting Miles for Mercy or participating in the Oct. 17 event can learn more on the Miles for Mercy event page.

About American Iron Speed-n-Cycle

American Iron Speed-n-Cycle is an independent motorcycle shop in Frederick, Maryland, specializing in Harley-Davidson® and American-made V-Twin motorcycles. The shop provides motorcycle service, repair, performance upgrades and supports the local riding community through events and community initiatives.

About Frederick Health Hospice

Frederick Health Hospice provides hospice, palliative care and grief-support services to patients, families and community members throughout Frederick County. Its programs provide compassionate care and support for individuals and families navigating serious illness, end-of-life care, loss and bereavement.

SOURCE American Iron Speed-n-Cycle