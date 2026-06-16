Mileslink Launches a New Intelligence Platform for Frequent Flyers

Personalized Packs, unique Voices, and continuous signal monitoring help travelers stay informed without information overload.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mileslink, a new travel intelligence platform founded by frequent flyer pioneer Randy Petersen, today announced its public rollout following a successful soft-launch period with an initial group of early users.

For decades, frequent flyers have relied on newsletters, blogs, forums, social media, podcasts, and loyalty-program websites to stay informed. Yet as information sources multiplied, keeping up increasingly became a challenge of filtering noise rather than finding information.

Mileslink was built to solve that problem.

Rather than asking travelers to monitor dozens of sources themselves, Mileslink continuously tracks developments across airlines, hotels, loyalty programs, credit cards, travel promotions, industry news, and related ecosystems. It then transforms those signals into personalized daily briefings tailored to each member's interests.

"We don't have an information shortage," said Randy Petersen, founder of Mileslink. "We have a signal shortage. Travelers have access to more content than ever before, yet they're still worried they're missing something important. Mileslink was built to help people spend less time chasing information and more time understanding what actually matters."

At the core of the platform are customizable topic streams called Packs. Each Pack focuses on a specific area of interest, allowing members to build a personalized intelligence dashboard around the subjects they follow most closely.

Current Packs cover areas including:

Airline loyalty programs

Hotel rewards programs

Credit card points ecosystems

Elite status and qualification changes

Award redemption opportunities

Travel deals and promotions

Airline and industry developments

Alliance and partnership news

Regional travel intelligence

Unlike traditional news aggregation, Mileslink identifies and clusters related coverage from multiple sources into a single underlying signal. The result is a cleaner, more useful briefing experience focused on developments rather than duplication.

A second layer of personalization comes through Mileslink's Voice system.

Rather than presenting every briefing in the same editorial style, members can choose how information is delivered. Voices range from newcomer-friendly explainers and practical traveler perspectives to optimization-focused travel hackers, industry insiders, and guest personalities inspired by well-known figures from the travel loyalty community.

Early users consistently identified Voices as one of the platform's most engaging features, noting that the ability to customize not only what they read—but how they read it—made staying informed feel more personal and enjoyable.

"For years, the travel industry has focused on producing more content," Petersen said. "Mileslink starts with a different question: how do we help travelers consume less information while becoming better informed? That's the challenge we're solving."

Feedback from early users also reinforced the value of focused intelligence over endless content streams. Users cited Mileslink's Pack structure, signal-focused briefings, and Voice-driven reading experience as key reasons they incorporated the platform into their daily routines.

Mileslink plans to continue expanding its Pack library while introducing additional personalization, collaboration, and traveler-action features in future releases.

About Mileslink

Mileslink is a personalized travel intelligence platform that helps frequent flyers stay informed without information overload.

Founded by Randy Petersen, founder of FlyerTalk, BoardingArea, Milepoint, and the Freddie Awards, Mileslink monitors hundreds of travel-related information sources and transforms them into concise daily briefings organized around customizable Packs and personalized Voices.

Its mission is simple:

Less noise. More signal. You're up to date.

For more information, visit Mileslink.com.

Media Contact:

Randy Petersen

Mileslink

(719) 238-8073

[email protected]

SOURCE Mileslink