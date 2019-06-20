MilesTek Introduces New Patch Panels with N-Type Couplers and 0.630” D-Holes

MilesTek's patch panels with N-Type couplers are available with 1, 2, 3, 4, 16 and 32 ports and the new 0.630" D-Hole panels feature 1,2,3,4,16 and 32 port options. Select 1U and 2U 19" panels include a handy cable management bracket to help organize and secure attached patch cables. All of these new panels are constructed of durable .06" cold rolled steel and feature a protective black powder coat finish.

"We created these patch panels because many of our customers have requested N-Type coax panels to accommodate both wireless and military communications systems applications. In addition, we have also seen an increase in the need and use of panels with 0.630 D-holes to accommodate a wide variety of fiber, coax and data style couplers addressing a broad range of applications," said Mark Hearn, Product Manager.

MilesTek's new N-Type and 0.630" D-Hole patch panels are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

About MilesTek:

MilesTek designs and manufactures a broad range of MIL-STD-1553B and Ethernet connectivity products to address Military Avionics, Aerospace, Industrial and government applications. In addition to a wide selection of off the shelf products, MilesTek can custom manufacture cable assemblies and harnesses. MilesTek is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and is ISO-9001:2015 certified. MilesTek is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

MilesTek

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE MilesTek

Related Links

http://www.milestek.com

