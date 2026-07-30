Mili and Global Relay Partner to Keep AI-Generated Advisor Records Compliant

The partnership treats AI-generated meeting records with the same supervision that wealth management firms already apply to email, messaging, and voice communications.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mili, an AI platform for wealth management firms, and Global Relay, an innovative provider of integrated digital communications and mobile compliance solutions for regulated industries, today announced a partnership that brings AI-generated advisor records under firms' recordkeeping and supervision obligations. Through the Global Relay Open Connector API, every record that Mili creates will now be automatically captured and stored in firms' archives with a complete audit trail.

Anthony Crespy, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Global Relay, and Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili

Client meetings have long been some of the least documented channels in wealth management. But AI assistance is reversing that trend by turning meetings into a compliance priority.

According to the 2026 T3/Inside Information Software Survey, 43% of advisors reported using an AI meeting solution in the category's first tracked year, and more than half use generative AI tools. Global Relay's Communication Capture Trends in 2025/26 report, which draws on data from 12,000 financial institutions, recorded a nearly 3,000% year-over-year increase in ChatGPT capture.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA's) Regulatory Notice 24-09 holds that its rules are technology neutral and apply to generative AI, like any other tool. Additionally, FINRA's 2026 Annual Regulatory Oversight Report identifies summarization as the most common AI use case in regulated communications, a trend that's prompting supervisory focus on output logs and auditability. Books and records obligations, including Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 17a-4 and FINRA Rule 4511, apply to AI-generated meeting notes in the same way they do to emails.

Since 2021, the SEC's off-channel communications sweep has brought over $2 billion in penalties across 100+ firms, proof of how fast communications outpace capture, with AI-generated content now among the fastest-growing categories.

Together, Mili and Global Relay are working with broker-dealer and enterprise compliance teams to help firms formalize AI supervision.

"Compliance is where AI adoption gets decided in wealth management," said Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili. "Advisors don't think about compliance in the middle of a client meeting, and they shouldn't have to. Partnering with Global Relay means that everything advisors create with AI lands in the firm's record, every time."

"Wealth management is one of the most heavily supervised industries we serve, and the volume of AI-generated meeting records our clients need to capture is growing at speed," added Anthony Crespy, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Global Relay. "Our partnership with Mili means firms can capture that content in full, inside the same archive their compliance teams already rely on, starting from the very first meeting."

The integration is now available to firms that use both platforms.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is a leading provider of end-to-end recordkeeping solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Founded in 1999, Global Relay delivers a complete suite of compliant communications solutions, spanning a unified, intelligent archive, powerful data connectors, AI-enabled surveillance, and our own Global Relay App. Global Relay's integrated recordkeeping solutions enable regulated organizations to meet collaboration, privacy, and security requirements.

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, prospecting, onboarding, planning, data management, document intelligence, and compliance. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, with no recordings or bots by default, and works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250 billion in client assets. Learn more at getmili.ai.

Contact Details: Chirag Gandhi | [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008413/Mili_and_Global_Relay_Partner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918039/Mili_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mili