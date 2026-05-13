Milieu Landscaping Earns Top Honors at the Excellence in Landscape Awards by Landscape Illinois

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milieu Landscaping, a premier full-service landscaping firm serving Chicago's North Shore and northwest suburbs, is honored to announce its recognition at the prestigious Excellence in Landscape Awards hosted by Landscape Illinois. The company earned a Gold Award for Residential Construction and a Silver Award for Residential Maintenance, highlighting its versatility and commitment to quality across the full spectrum of outdoor property care.

Milieu Landscaping Milieu Landscaping

For decades, Milieu Landscaping has established a reputation for excellence through a unique philosophy that prioritizes the natural character of every site. These recent accolades serve as a testament to the firm's ability to execute complex builds while maintaining the health and beauty of established landscapes. The Gold Award for Residential Construction recognizes the firm's precision in turning design concepts into functional, high-end outdoor living spaces, while the Silver Award for Residential Maintenance emphasizes the ongoing stewardship required to keep Illinois properties thriving.

Comprehensive Design and Build Expertise

Milieu Landscaping offers a robust suite of services designed to take a project from initial conception to long-term maturity. The company's Design and Build divisions focus on creating cohesive environments that blend architecture with nature. By utilizing a diverse palette of materials and horticultural expertise, the team manages every phase of construction, ensuring that hardscapes, plantings, special features, and irrigation systems are executed with rigorous attention to detail. This holistic approach allows the company to deliver award winning results.

Focus on Seasonal Enhancements and Maintenance

Beyond construction projects, Milieu Landscaping remains dedicated to the essential role of property enhancements and ongoing maintenance. Services such as professional turf care, garden and hardscape maintenance, and seasonal enhancements are central to the company's mission—delivering immediate aesthetic improvements while preserving the integrity of both existing and newly installed landscapes. "These achievements reflect our team's hard work, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence," said a company representative. "We're grateful for our maintenance and production teams, whose efforts make these results possible." Milieu is honored to not only work on projects and maintain them but we treasure the relationships along the way.

About Milieu Landscaping:

Located in Lake Zurich, Illinois, Milieu Landscaping is a full-service landscaping company creating and maintaining award-winning outdoor spaces. They specialize in a comprehensive range of services including design, construction, and maintenance. By focusing on the unique milieu—or environment—of each property, the company provides tailored solutions ranging from seasonal mulching and planting enhancements to complex residential builds.

Contact Information

Name: Brian Frank

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 847-465-1160

SOURCE Milieu Landscaping