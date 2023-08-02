Military Communication Market size to grow by USD 9.36 billion from 2022 to 2027|Growth opportunities led by Airbus SE and ASELSAN AS - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The military communication market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9.36 billion. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional companies. Increasing procurement of advanced military communication systems to strengthen defense communication security is a key factor driving market growth. The two of the most important needs of the defense industry are maintaining consistent communications and protecting sensitive information. In addition, defense communications included all aspects related to the transmission of information and data by armed forces for well-organized operations such as surveillance, command, and military control. Also, increased conflicts around the world lead to increased military investment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Military Communication Market

Military Communication Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The military communication market report covers the following areas:

Military Communication Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bittium Corp., Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Iridium Communications Inc., Kymeta Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Nemco Ltd., Nokia Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Spectra Group UK Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers military communications such as multiband communications and cryptosystems.

Bittium Corp - The company offers military communications such as Tactical Manet.

Elbit Systems Ltd - The company offers military communications through its brand E LynX.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Military Communication Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Major Trends

Rising demand from the aerospace and defense industry in APAC is a major trend in the market. Countries in the region have developed comprehensive assessments of defense strategies and resources. Such efforts have contributed to increased development, manufacturing, commercial research, and operational activities conducted by defense suppliers. Several market players in the aerospace and defense industry have managed to keep up with this growing demand. Hence, this trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of deployment and repair in military communication systems is a significant challenge restricting market growth. To establish network connectivity for military communications the service providers need to add communications test equipment such as oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers, and frequency analyzers. Equipment deployment costs vary from site to site, depending on end-user needs. Additionally, it may also vary depending on the bandwidth requirements of a particular network connection. This leads to lost time and increases overall costs. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Military Communication Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Military Communication Market is segmented as below:

Component

Hardware



Software

End-user

Army



Air Force



Navy

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing need for secure and reliable communications in the defense sector. Portable, handheld, vehicle radios, wireless digital intercoms, and tactical radios are included in military-grade communications equipment includes. In addition, the increasing popularity of digital radios and the increasing number of market players selling tactical communications land mobiles are also factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S. military is maintaining its military bases in other regions, such as Iraq, and its involvement is expected to increase in the future. In addition, the US continues to invest in numerous programs to modernize its military forces. Therefore, this encourages the growth of regional armies. This increased investment in satellite communications is another factor driving growth. Hence, these above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Military Communication Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist military communication market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the military communication market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the military communication market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the military communication market, companies

The wireless sensor networks (WSN) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 92.39 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The SATCOM on-the-move market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 23,221.27 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Platform (land, airborne, and maritime), End-user (commercial, government, and defense), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in demand for customized satcom on-the-move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Military Communication Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Russia, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Bittium Corp., Cobham Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Iridium Communications Inc., Kymeta Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mercury Systems Inc., Nemco Ltd., Nokia Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Spectra Group UK Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

