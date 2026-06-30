Military Relocation Expert Dietchi Thomas Shares Smart PCS Home Sale Strategies in HelloNation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How soon should military families list their home when PCS orders are expected? In a new article for HelloNation, real estate expert Dietchi Thomas shares practical advice for avoiding common mistakes when selling a home ahead of a Permanent Change of Station.

Dietchi Thomas, Broker/Owner Speed Speed

Every year, thousands of service members and their families face tight relocation timelines. One of the most costly missteps is waiting too long to put their home on the market. Dietchi explains that while it's tempting to delay listing until official orders arrive, doing so can lead to rushed decisions, financial pressure, or even an unsold home after the move.

The process of selling a home—even in a strong market—takes time. Showings, inspections, buyer financing, and closing paperwork can stretch over several weeks. Dietchi stresses that listing early, even while waiting for final PCS confirmation, gives families flexibility and increases the likelihood of a successful, low-stress transaction.

According to Dietchi, service members who wait until the last minute often face a difficult choice: take a low offer just to sell quickly or leave the property behind and take on the burden of managing it remotely. In some cases, this means paying two mortgages or finding a property management company at the last minute, which can add stress and cost.

To avoid that situation, Dietchi recommends working with an agent who understands military relocation timelines. These agents can help families prepare their home for sale ahead of orders—staging the property, gathering professional photos, and building a marketing plan that's ready to launch the moment listing makes sense.

Military families should list their home early and prepare a backup plan when selling ahead of PCS orders.

Dietchi notes that different branches have different lead times. For example, Air Force families often receive more advance notice, while those in the Army or Marines may have less time to plan. A military-aware agent will factor this into the home sale strategy and build a customized calendar that aligns with each client's specific situation.

Another important consideration is how VA loans or other military-related financing options can affect buyer timelines. Dietchi explains that these loans can offer major benefits to buyers but often include extra steps—like VA appraisals—that must be factored into the seller's timeline. An experienced agent will be ready to guide buyers through those steps and minimize delays.

Having a backup plan is also critical. Dietchi encourages families to explore contingency options such as short-term rentals or temporary housing at their new location, in case the home doesn't sell by departure time. In some cases, renting out the home may be the most practical short-term solution, particularly if the market conditions aren't ideal.

The key, according to Dietchi, is early planning and flexibility. Selling during PCS season doesn't have to be overwhelming, but it does require support from a real estate professional who understands the complexity of military life. With the right strategy in place, families can transition smoothly without unnecessary stress or financial surprises.

In the article Lessons Learned the Hard Way: Timing Your Home Sale Before PCS Orders, Dietchi Thomas offers straightforward advice designed to help military families navigate home sales with confidence and clarity.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation