Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market to grow by USD 3.20 billion |BAE Systems Plc & Bohemia Interactive Simulations as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The military simulation and virtual training market has the potential to grow by USD 3.20 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Buy Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Report Now!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., and Fidelity Technologies BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies Corp., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. The cost-effective virtual training will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market are segmented as below:
- Product
- Flight Simulators
- Maritime Simulators
- Combat Simulators
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample.
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43276
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the military simulation and virtual training market in the Education Services industry include BAE Systems Plc, Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks, CAE Inc., Fidelity Technologies, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Saab AB, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market size
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market trends
- Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market industry analysis
The military simulation and virtual training market are fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The cost-effective virtual training will offer immense growth opportunities.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the military simulation and virtual training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Report -The K-12 blended e-learning market has the potential to grow by USD 19.59 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52%.Download a free sample report now.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market Report -The K-12 online tutoring market has the potential to grow by USD 62.94 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21%. Download a free sample report now.
Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist military simulation and virtual training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the military simulation and virtual training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the military simulation and virtual training market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of military simulation and virtual training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Flight simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Maritime simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Combat simulators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAE Systems Plc
- Bohemia Interactive Simulations ks
- CAE Inc.
- Fidelity Technologies Corp.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.
- L3 Technologies Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Saab AB
- Thales Group
- United Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article