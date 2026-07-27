Military Wallet Launches New Mobile App to Help Military Families Take Control of Their Financial Lives

All-in-one app combines credit monitoring, identity protection and money management tools designed specifically for service members, Veterans and their families

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Wallet today announced the launch of the Military Wallet mobile app, an all-in-one financial wellness platform that helps service members, Veterans and military families monitor their credit, protect their identity and manage their financial well-being.

The app combines credit monitoring, identity protection and money management tools in one place. Free and Premium membership options provide flexible levels of monitoring, protection and support, helping users stay financially prepared from active duty through the transition to civilian life.

"Military families face financial challenges that are different from those of most Americans—from frequent moves and deployments to transitions into civilian life," said Ryan Guina, founder of The Military Wallet. "The Military Wallet app was built to give them practical tools that help simplify financial management, protect their personal information and provide greater confidence in their financial future."

The app offers an integrated suite of financial tools, including:

Access to FICO ® Score 4 and a detailed credit report

Score 4 and a detailed credit report Real-time credit monitoring and score insights

Credit score simulation and personalized score coaching

Debt analysis and recommendations for improvement

Dark web monitoring for exposed personal information

Neighborhood monitoring and security alerts

Subscription tracking to identify recurring charges

Premium members receive enhanced financial protection and monitoring, including:

Three-bureau credit monitoring

Identity theft protection with insurance and restoration services

Social Security number and address monitoring

Ongoing personal data monitoring and removal from data broker sites

Subscription cancellation tools

The app complements the trusted educational resources available through TheMilitaryWallet.com by providing personalized financial monitoring and actionable insights in a mobile experience.

The Military Wallet joins the growing number of digital tools helping consumers proactively manage their finances.

The Military Wallet app is available now for download on the App Store and Google Play.

About The Military Wallet

TheMilitaryWallet.com provides personal finance guidance and military benefits information to help service members, Veterans and their families make the most of their money. From VA loans and military pay to insurance, investing and retirement planning, the site delivers expert-reviewed resources covering every stage of military life spanning enlistment through retirement.

SOURCE Military Wallet