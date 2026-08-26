MILK BAR® PARTNERS WITH BEYOND MEAT® TO DEBUT NEW SAVORY PLANT-FORWARD OPTIONS GUESTS HAVE BEEN CRAVING

NYC's favorite bakery revives its beloved savory offerings for the first time in years with two limited-time creations featuring Beyond Meat

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, Milk Bar fans have made plenty of requests - and plant-forward options have been among them time and time again. This summer, Milk Bar is answering that call with Beyond Meat.

Milk Bar's savory offerings have long held a special place in fans' hearts, and after years off the menu, they're making their highly anticipated return. In partnership with Beyond Meat, Milk Bar is reintroducing savory with two limited-edition plant-forward menu items inspired by guest feedback, giving longtime fans a taste of what's been missing.

NYC's favorite bakery revives its beloved savory offerings for the first time in years with two limited-time creations featuring Beyond Meat

Available August 26 through October 5 at Milk Bar's flagship locations in New York City and Los Angeles, the collaboration combines Milk Bar's signature creativity with Beyond Meat's delicious plant-based protein to create two limited-edition, crave-worthy menu items:

Beyond Breakfast Sausage® & Egg Spiral – Meet your new morning obsession. Flaky, golden pastry spirals around savory Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty pieces, fluffy egg and melty cheese, then everything is baked into a perfectly swirled ring that's made for mornings worth waking up for.

Beyond® Meatball Parm Roll – Everything you love about a classic meatball parm, reimagined the Milk Bar way. Tender Beyond Meatballs®, rich marinara and onions, and melty cheese come wrapped in golden baked dough, creating a handheld bite that's hearty, cheesy and impossible to resist.

"At Milk Bar, we love the chance to play in a space we don't often get to explore - this time, with savory," said Christina Tosi, Founder and Chef of Milk Bar. "Beyond Meat is the perfect partner to create something accessible, surprising, and wildly craveable at the same time, that still feels unmistakably Milk Bar."

"We're excited to partner with Milk Bar to help bring its guests exactly what they've been asking for," said Danielle Armbrust, VP of Marketing, Beyond Meat. "One of our biggest goals at Beyond Meat is making plant-based eating more accessible by showing up in the places people already know and love. Collaborations like this invite new consumers to experience Beyond Meat in a fun, familiar setting and demonstrate just how delicious and versatile plant-based protein can be."

As more people look to incorporate plant-forward meals into their routines – whether they're vegetarians, flexitarians, or simply looking to mix things up – Milk Bar and Beyond Meat are making those choices more exciting, approachable, and delicious.

For fans who can't make it to a Milk Bar bakery, recipes for both limited-time menu items will be available on MilkBarStore.com, giving fans the opportunity to recreate them at home.

About Milk Bar®

Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 10 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and Chicago, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as DoorDash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), otherwise known as Beyond The Plant Protein Company™, is a plant protein company offering a portfolio of plant-based products made with non-GMO ingredients, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat's core products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. The company's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 9, 2026, Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2026 filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 27, 2026 filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Milk Bar