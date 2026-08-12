Miller & Company Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller & Company, P.C. has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies, following 74% revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. The data-driven recognition provides independent validation of a specialized firm that, more than four decades after its founding, continues to expand its capabilities, strengthen its leadership and serve clients through increasingly complex trade conditions.

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Founded in 1980 by Marshall V. Miller, Miller & Company advises businesses across the United States and around the world on customs, import and export matters, international trade, trade compliance and Foreign-Trade Zone law. The firm's authority in the FTZ field is rooted in Miller's formative role in the program. A founder and past president of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones, he helped shape policies and procedures central to the program's modern operation and is widely known within the trade community as the father of the U.S. Foreign-Trade Zones Program. The firm has participated in the development of more than 850 FTZ projects across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

"We are honored by this recognition. It reflects the trust our clients have placed in the firm and the exceptional professionals who earn that trust every day." - Marshall V. Miller, Founder and President

The growth recognized by Inc. reflects a series of deliberate, long-term choices. Miller & Company has continued to invest in attorneys, FTZ professionals, consultants, staff and the operating capabilities required to manage complex, high-consequence work. Those investments have expanded the firm's capacity while preserving the accessibility, responsiveness and technical rigor clients associate with its specialized model.

That continuity is reflected in longtime partners Sean T. Murray and Brian J. Murphy, who have served the firm for 29 and 16 years, respectively, and in the broader team whose work carries the firm's knowledge forward. Their experience gives clients continuity of judgment across matters, regulatory changes and market cycles while helping develop the next generation of specialized professionals.

In recent years, the firm has also strengthened its executive leadership under CEO Shari S. Rees. Working with Miller, the partners and the firm's professionals, Rees has helped align talent, systems and decision-making around consistent client service and sustainable growth. The result is an organization better prepared to translate specialized knowledge into consistent execution while retaining the judgment and responsiveness that distinguish its work.

This preparation has been especially consequential amid shifting tariff structures, supply-chain realignment, changing enforcement priorities and heightened scrutiny of cross-border operations. These conditions have increased the visibility of the firm's expertise, but they did not create its trajectory. Rather, they have tested - and demonstrated - the value of capabilities, relationships and operating decisions.

"Periods of significant change tend to reveal the strength of an organization rather than define it. Our focus has been to ensure that Miller & Company has the people, capabilities and discipline to help clients navigate complexity with confidence, and to keep building for decades to come." - Shari S. Rees, Chief Executive Officer

The performance reflected in the Inc. 5000 recognition is ultimately the work of the firm's attorneys, FTZ professionals, consultants and staff. Their technical depth, responsiveness and shared commitment translate long-term investment into measurable results. For clients, the recognition offers an external indicator of momentum and continued capacity to invest in sophisticated service. For current and future professionals, it reflects a culture in which rigor, mentorship, collaboration and specialized careers can grow.

Inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 is one measure of progress along a much longer arc. Built on the foundation established in 1980, Miller & Company continues to deepen its expertise, develop leaders and invest in the people and capabilities required to guide clients through the trade challenges ahead. The recognition reflects growth already achieved; the firm's focus remains firmly on what comes next.

About Miller & Company

Founded in 1980, Miller & Company, P.C. is a national law firm focused on import/export and Foreign-Trade Zone law. The firm advises domestic and global companies on customs, tariffs, international trade, trade compliance, Foreign-Trade Zones, export controls and related matters. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with offices in Washington, D.C. and New York, Miller & Company serves clients in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and major trading centers around the world. Learn more at www.millerco.com.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, meet Inc.'s minimum revenue thresholds and pass editorial review. The full list and company profiles are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

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