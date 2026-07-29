MILLER INDUSTRIES TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5, 2026

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Miller Industries, Inc.

Jul 29, 2026, 16:15 ET

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) intends to release its results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call the following day that will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet:

Thursday, August 6, 2026
10:00 AM ET
9:00 AM CT
8:00 AM MT
7:00 AM PT

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at:

https://app.webinar.net/dWQVqgwq5RK

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site to download and install any necessary audio software. After the call has taken place, its archived version can be accessed at this website.

About Miller Industries, Inc.

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Omars™, Titan® and Eagle®.

SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.

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