MillionaireMatch Tells Wealthy Singles to Put Their Wallets Away -- For the First Three Dates

MillionaireMatch launches 3-Date Trust Rule to encourage genuine connections during the earliest stages of millionaire dating.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern dating is becoming more intentional. More singles are looking beyond first impressions and prioritizing trust, compatibility, and meaningful in-person experiences.

Reflecting this shift, MillionaireMatch, a leading dating platform for successful and accomplished singles, today introduced the 3-Date Trust Rule, a new community guideline designed to encourage genuine connections during the earliest stages of dating.

The first three in-person dates are intended to help members get to know each other through conversation, shared experiences, and mutual understanding. During this period, members are encouraged to focus on building trust and exploring compatibility rather than exchanging gifts or introducing financial expectations into the relationship.

After 3 dates any gifts or kind gestures should be entirely voluntary and are best reserved until a stronger foundation has been established. They should never be expected in exchange for attention, communication, affection, or continuing the relationship.

"The strongest relationships are built on trust, not expectations," said John Martinuk, a spokesperson for MillionaireMatch. "People need time to discover whether they are truly compatible. The 3-Date Trust Rule encourages members to slow down and let relationships develop naturally. We believe genuine connections begin with meaningful conversations and shared experiences."

As online dating continues to evolve, community standards are becoming as important as matching technology. Today's singles want an environment where respect, authenticity, and transparency are encouraged from the very beginning. MillionaireMatch believes that clear expectations during the early stages of dating help create better experiences for everyone and lay the foundation for healthier, more lasting relationships.

The 3-Date Trust Rule is part of MillionaireMatch's broader commitment to building a trusted dating community. By encouraging members to keep the first three dates centered on conversation rather than gifts, the guideline complements the platform's identity verification, profile moderation, and member safety initiatives. Together, these efforts help members connect with greater confidence while keeping the focus on authentic relationships rather than material expectations.

About MillionaireMatch

Founded in 2001, MillionaireMatch® is the largest millionaire dating platform for millionaires, entrepreneurs, celebrities, and other successful individuals. The company continues to invest in thoughtful product features, community standards, and safety initiatives that support meaningful relationships.

For more information, please visit www.millionairematch.com.

Media Contact

John Martinuk

[email protected]

SOURCE MillionaireMatch.com