Milu Labs and Thermo Fisher Scientific Announce Collaboration MOU to Advance the expansion of "Women's Health products" in the China market

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, and Milu Labs., whose mission is to become the leading diagnostic and analysis company focused on cutting edge technologies that address the unmet clinical needs in the Asian market, announced their intent to collaborate on projects to advance the state of clinical research diagnostic technologies with a focus on women's health.

Both parties entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the common interest of identifying challenges faced by medical professionals, where there are limited tools for noninvasive risk stratification to predict adverse pregnancy outcomes. The combined teams intend to explore development opportunities that will maximize Thermo Fisher's leading liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) instrumentation, and deploy multiple best in class technologies to enable a new era of personalized medicine.

"Thermo Fisher Scientific's mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, and our intent to partner with Milu encompasses every aspect of this mission through the evaluation of technologies and clinical research diagnostic assays that are solving real world problems in the China market," said Bradley Hart, senior director, clinical research, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Under the MOU agreement, a general framework for cooperation has been established to support the development of a clinical mass spectrometry-based proteomics assay, that brings together NX Prenatal's NeXosome platform and Thermo Fisher's analytical technology for the Chinese reproductive health segment. This enables the evaluation of novel pregnancy biomarkers during the gestation period that can correlate with adverse outcomes, such as preterm birth and preeclampsia.

"At Milu, we are committed to developing novel assays and technologies focused in the Women's Health market. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares our vision of accelerating developmental efforts of novel assay platforms with their leading analytical technology to optimize clinical mass spectrometry-based workflows. This will provide the necessary precision for clinical research diagnostic solutions to support personalized medicine strategies. In the near future, we will be expanding to support our efforts into the Oncology vertical," commented Dr. Daniel Chai, Chairman of Milu Labs.

About: Milu Labs

Milu Labs is a global diagnostics company that builds, researches, and markets cutting edge technologies to screen and detect major heath conditions. The company focuses on companies in early development as well as those that are already commercialized. Milu Labs is collaborating with global academic institutions and well recognized Healthcare/AI companies to develop the appropriate strategies for regulatory, reimbursement and commercialization in China. www.milulabs.com

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

