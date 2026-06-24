MIND EXPANDING SPECIALIZED NEUROLOGICAL SERVICES TO WESTLAND THIS SUMMER

New outpatient neurological center will provide comprehensive neurological care, infusion therapy, EEG, and EMG testing closer to home for patients throughout Western Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), one of the nation's largest private neurology practices, is expanding neurological services in Western Wayne County with the opening of the new MIND Westland Center in August.

Located at 7957 N. Wayne Road, the new 6,777-square-foot outpatient neurological center is designed to improve access to specialized neurological care for patients and families throughout the region, bringing it closer to home.

The MIND Westland Center will provide comprehensive neurological evaluation, diagnostics, treatment, infusion therapy, and long-term disease management for a wide range of neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and memory disorders, migraine and other headache disorders, stroke, epilepsy, neuropathy, and chronic pain conditions.

On-site services at the Westland Center will include:

Neurological evaluation and treatment

Infusion therapy for MS, Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Alzheimer's disease, migraine, and neuromuscular disorders

Electroencephalogram (EEG) testing, which measures electrical activity in the brain

Electromyography (EMG) testing, which measures muscle response to nerve stimulation

Ongoing neurological disease management

Access to MIND's network of neurological subspecialists and advanced diagnostics

The expansion reflects growing demand for outpatient neurological services and a greater need for convenient access to specialized neurological care outside large hospital systems. Demand for neurological evaluation and long-term disease management continues to rise as the population ages and neurological conditions become more prevalent throughout Southeast Michigan.

"Many neurological conditions require ongoing specialty care, advanced diagnostics, infusion therapy, and long-term management," said Daniel Singer, DO, FACN, board-certified neurologist at MIND. "Expanding neurological services in Westland improves access to experienced neurological providers and coordinated care closer to home for patients and families throughout Western Wayne County."

MIND's Centers of Excellence model provides patients with access to comprehensive neurological care, supported by board-certified neurologists, fellowship-trained specialists, advanced imaging, neurodiagnostic testing, infusion services, and clinical research programs across the MIND network.

The Westland Center will be supported by MIND's flagship Farmington Hills campus and broader Southeast Michigan network of neurological providers and services.

Additional information about the new Westland Center is available at: MINDonline.com/westland-center

About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND)

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, the Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND) is a comprehensive private neurology practice serving Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. With locations in Farmington Hills, Dearborn Heights (transitioning to Westland in August 2026), Roseville, and Riverview, MIND expands access to specialized neurological care across the region.

MIND's Centers of Excellence include the Alzheimer's Disease and Memory Disorders Center, Headache and Facial Pain Center, Infusion Center, Interventional Pain Management Center, Multiple Sclerosis Center, and Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center. Through advanced onsite neurodiagnostic testing, MRI, infusion services, and clinical research participation, MIND delivers integrated, evidence-based neurological care focused on improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at MINDonline.com.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Fritz

[email protected]

SOURCE Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND)