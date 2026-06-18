MIND Technology Announces Participation in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today its management will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference June 23–24, 2026.

Representing MIND, Rob Capps, President and CEO, will deliver a presentation at 12:00pm EDT on Tuesday, June 23rd, and the webcast can be accessed live here: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3165/54051. This will be followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 24th.

A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.mind-technology.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of MIND's iAccess Alpha webcast will be archived on the Company's Events and Presentation page following the event.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with MIND Technology, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap unit designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine exploration and survey equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, President & CEO

MIND Technology, Inc.

281-353-4475





Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

713-529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE MIND Technology, Inc.