PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology – Medical Teaching Institute (PIC-MTI) hosted a high-profile Radiology Continuing Medical Education (CME) session on "Innovations in Cardiovascular Imaging," drawing senior cardiologists, radiologists, and imaging specialists from across Pakistan for an exchange on cutting-edge developments in cardiac imaging and diagnostic technologies.

MindHYVE’s ChironAI™ Showcased at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology’s CME on Cardiovascular Imaging Innovation

As part of the CME program, Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™, was invited to join the event for a live demonstration of ChironAI™ — MindHYVE's flagship Agentic Healthcare Intelligence Platform.

During the session, Mr. Faruki showcased how ChironAI™ applies advanced reasoning and ethics-embedded AI to assist clinicians in radiology and cardiovascular imaging. Demonstrations included the platform's ability to perform multi-pass image analysis, generate transparent diagnostic reasoning traces, and deliver explainable insights — all while maintaining global medical-ethics standards.

The audience — comprising leading radiologists and cardiovascular experts — responded enthusiastically, describing ChironAI's reasoning capabilities as "a compelling vision for the future of medical imaging" and commending its potential to support diagnostic precision while upholding transparency and trust in clinical AI.

"It was an honor to be part of PIC-MTI's Radiology CME and to engage with such an accomplished community of imaging professionals," said Bill Faruki, CEO of MindHYVE.ai. "ChironAI™ was designed to make AI in healthcare not only powerful but explainable — and the response from PIC's expert audience was deeply encouraging."

MindHYVE.ai™ expressed appreciation to the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology for the invitation and recognized the institute's leadership in promoting innovation and continuous learning within Pakistan's cardiovascular imaging community.

About Peshawar Institute of Cardiology – MTI

The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology – Medical Teaching Institute (PIC-MTI) is a government tertiary cardiac and teaching hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, dedicated to advancing cardiovascular care, education, and research for the region and beyond.

About MindHYVE.ai™

MindHYVE.ai™ is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion™ large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai™ is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

