MindMaze Therapeutics Completes Organizational Simplification and Provides Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing

GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today provided updates on two previously announced initiatives supporting its strategic priorities in neurology: the completion of its organizational simplification initiative, and the implementation of its CHF 8.0 million strategic equity financing with Neuro.io Group SA (Neuro.io). Together, these initiatives further support the execution of the Company's U.S. commercial priorities and the advancement of its neurotherapeutics platform.

Completion of Organizational Simplification

The Company has completed its organizational simplification initiative through a series of transactions, including the disposal of substantially all remaining non-neurology legacy operations acquired through its business combination with Relief Therapeutics. The transactions included a combination of upfront cash consideration and potential future contingent consideration, with the primary objective of simplifying the Company's operations, reducing its cost base and focusing its operations on its core neurology business.

Update on Neuro.io Equity Financing

Separately, the Company provided an update on its CHF 8.0 million strategic equity financing with Neuro.io. The Company has completed the initial tranche of the financing and received gross cash proceeds of CHF 4.0 million. In connection with the first tranche, 4,970,000 treasury shares were transferred to Neuro.io, and newly issued CHF 2,850,900 mandatory convertible loan notes were converted into 12,395,217 ordinary shares in accordance with the terms of the financing.

The parties have agreed to revise the funding schedule for the second CHF 4.0 million tranche. Under the revised schedule, the second tranche is expected to be funded in two installments during September and November 2026. The definitive financing agreement remains in effect, and the economic terms of the remaining investment remain unchanged.

While the parties continue to work toward completion of the remaining investment, there can be no assurance as to its timing or completion. Alongside the Neuro.io financing, the Company is actively pursuing additional financing to support its liquidity and will provide further updates as material developments occur.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The Company's FDA-listed and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Ad hoc release_MindMaze_Corporate and Financing Update

SOURCE MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA