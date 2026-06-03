MindMaze Therapeutics Publishes Invitation to the 2026 Annual General Meeting

GENEVA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today published the invitation to its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on June 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.

At the AGM, the Board of Directors will propose the re-election of the current Board members and the election of Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vibra Healthcare, and Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, as new members of the Board of Directors.

The agenda also includes the approval of the 2025 Annual Report and financial statements, the election of the members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Independent Proxy and the statutory auditors, as well as votes on the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Shareholders will also be asked to approve an increase in the Company's conditional share capital.

Further details on the proposals and the AGM invitation are available on the Company's website.

About MindMaze Therapeutics

MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

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DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA