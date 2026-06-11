Mineral Ice Extreme™ Launches to Market with Strong National Retail Presence Across Walmart, CVS, and More

WESTPORT, Conn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mineral Ice® Extreme™, a new trailblazer in fast-acting muscle pain relief, announces its nationwide launch into Walmart and CVS - available online and in select stores this month. The retail pipeline significantly increases the brand's footprint and accessibility, meeting young athletes and everyday consumers where they are in their shopping journey.

IMAGERY

Mineral Ice® Extreme - with a product lineup consisting of convenient sticks, ergonomic sprays and more - has already secured placement in more than 1,300 Walmart locations and 900 CVS stores across the country, marking a major growth milestone for the brand as it continues expanding across brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce channels this year.

"We couldn't be more proud and excited to introduce Mineral Ice® Extreme to the masses," said Lauren Pershing, Director of E-commerce at Carlin Consumer Health. "The launch reflects our commitment to innovation and quality, which comes to life through our unique formulations, unmatched by anything else available in the market today. Whether you're a dedicated athlete or simply dealing with everyday muscle and joint discomfort, this high-intensity, instant-cooling formula works to help you recover fast."

Built to deliver powerful, effective pain relief, Mineral Ice® Extreme features proprietary DEEPCOLD® technology and menthol-powered formulas that provide a fast-acting cooling sensation. Paired with a clean, refreshing Alpine Fresh™ scent, the products offer a more enjoyable pain-relief experience than traditional medicated products. The line includes a Pain Relief Spray, Pain Relief Gel, and Pain Relief Dry Stick — each designed for targeted support and available for $9.99.

"As the demand for more impactful products focused on remedy and recovery continues to grow, we are proud to expand access to better care with Mineral Ice® Extreme," said James Barickman, CEO of Carlin Consumer Health. "Whether our customers are training for their next race, competing on the field, or embracing their next outdoor adventure, we know aches and pains can slow them down. Mineral Ice® Extreme is designed to deliver fast-acting relief so they can recover quickly and get back to doing what they love."

This launch marks the beginning of Mineral Ice Extreme's commitment to innovation, convenience, and performance-driven wellness products. The brand expects the expanded distribution footprint to strengthen visibility and support increased growth potential across both retail and digital channels. Mineral Ice® Extreme products will begin rolling out nationally starting June 15, with additional products hitting shelves in 2027.

About Mineral Ice® Extreme™

Mineral Ice® Extreme™ is a topical pain relief brand offering menthol-based formulas designed to deliver fast-acting cooling relief for muscle and joint discomfort. Powered by proprietary DEEPCOLD® technology, the product lineup includes gels, sprays, and dry sticks that provide targeted, easy-to-apply support for active lifestyles. With a focus on performance, recovery, and convenience, Mineral Ice® Extreme™ helps consumers stay moving through everyday aches and pains.

SOURCE Mineral Ice Extreme