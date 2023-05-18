Minimal Residual Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027 at a 14% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market by Technology (PCR, Flow Cytometry, NGS), Application (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumors), End User(Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Research and Academic Institutes) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global minimal residual disease testing market is valued at an estimated USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by rise in the number of patients with cancer and hematological malignancies, growing awareness drives regarding cancer by government, and increasing collaborations and partnerships between companies.

The PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market, by technology, during the forecast period

The minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS). In 2021, the PCR segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the minimal residual disease testing market. Device being easy to use, easy accessibility of assay kits, and a good sensitivity are the major factors contributing the large share of this segment.

Hematological Malignancies applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into hematological malignancies, solid tumors, and other applications. In 2021, the hematological malignancies application segment accounted for the largest share. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are increasing incidences of leukemia, lymphoma and their types and awareness about continuous monitoring of patients with these diseases.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region minimal residual disease testing market

The global minimal residual disease testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific minimal residual disease testing market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of a large pool of patient population, the rising focus of key players in the region, government efforts to increase awareness about the detection of diseases, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals & clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and the strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Flow Cytometry
6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction
6.4 Next-Generation Sequencing
6.5 Other Technologies

7 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market , by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hematological Malignancy
7.2.1 Leukemia
7.2.1.1 Myeloid Leukemia
7.2.1.2 Lymphoblastic Leukemia
7.2.1.3 Other Leukemias
7.2.2 Lymphoma
7.2.2.1 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (Nhl)
7.2.2.2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma
7.3 Solid Tumor
7.4 Other Applications

8 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market , by End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
8.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
8.4 Academic and Research Institutes
8.5 Other End-Users

9 Minimal Residual Disease Testing Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Roe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Roapac
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Revenue Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking
10.6 Start-Up Evaluation Quadrant
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends
10.7.1 Product Launches & Approvals
10.7.2 Deals
10.7.3 Other Developments
10.8 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players
10.9 Geographic Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
  • Archerdx, Inc. (Invitae Corporation)
  • Arup Laboratories
  • Asuragen
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Cergentis B.V.
  • F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd
  • Genetron Health
  • Guardant Health
  • Icon plc
  • Invivoscribe, Inc.
  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
  • Mission Bio, Inc.
  • Natera, Inc.
  • Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.
  • Opko Health, Inc.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
  • Sysmex Corporation

