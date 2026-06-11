- A clean signal on player sentiment for publishers and developers, free from review bombing and unverified scores

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimap, a Seoul-based verified gamer platform, announced on June 10 the launch of Navicritic, a game rating system that only counts reviews from players who have actually logged time in a game. The platform pulls verified gameplay data directly from Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and rejects everything else.

The Industry's Signal-to-Noise Problem

Minimap Launches Navicritic, a Verified Game Rating System Built on Real Gameplay Data

Publishers and developers increasingly rely on user scores to inform UA strategy and marketing spend, yet those scores are routinely skewed by coordinated brigading, bot activity, and reviews submitted before a game is even playable. For studios trying to understand how real players feel about their game, the signal-to-noise problem has become a serious operational headache.

Navicritic is designed specifically to fix that. By syncing with platform-level ownership and session data, it confirms whether a reviewer has actually played a game before a score is counted. The result is a 100-point standardized trust score, recalculated in real time as new verified reviews come in, that studios can use as a reliable baseline for audience development decisions. Depending on the Navicritic Score, the game will fall into 4 different tiers; ESSENTIAL, STANDOUT, MIXED and AVOID tiers. A minimum of 10 verified reviews is required for a game to receive a Navicritic Score.

"A rating from someone who's put thirty hours into a game tells you something real," said Sunghee Cho, CEO and Founder of Minimap. "A rating from someone who watched a trailer does not. Navicritic is built around that distinction, and it's why we think it becomes a genuinely useful tool for any team trying to do data-driven UA without building their own data infrastructure from scratch."

Elimination of Statistical Distortions

Beyond filtering, the platform also addresses a quieter problem: the mathematical distortions that come with simple star-average systems, which tend to be volatile at low review volumes and inconsistent when aggregated across different rating scales. Minimap applies a proprietary weighting algorithm that accounts for review volume and overall distribution, producing scores that stabilize faster and hold up better for comparison across titles.

Commercial Application for Global Studios

The commercial application is straightforward. For global publishers running multi-title UA campaigns, Navicritic offers a single, normalized signal across their portfolio. For indie developers with smaller marketing teams, it provides the kind of player sentiment data that was previously only accessible to studios with dedicated analytics resources. For example, in 2026, Resident Evil Requiem sits at the top with a Navicritic Score of 93, followed by Pokémon Pokopia with a score of 90.

Leadership and Platform Traction

Minimap was founded in 2016 by Cho, a former game developer. The platform has since grown to cover over 200,000 games and 4.1 million cumulative user reviews. The executive team includes CTO Sejin Yoon, who oversees engineering, and CGO George Jeong, who manages Minimap's network of over 200 global studios.

Navicritic is available now. Publishers and developers interested in integrating verified player data into their UA workflows can learn more at minimap.net.

About Minimap

Founded in 2016, Minimap is a leading verified gamer platform dedicated to building an efficient ecosystem that connects games, players, and developers through verified data. Powered by proprietary technology that syncs real-time gameplay data across Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, Minimap allows users to consolidate and manage their gaming identity in a single profile. With a database spanning 200,000 games and 4.2 million reviews, Minimap is rapidly accelerating its growth across the global gaming market.

SOURCE Minimap