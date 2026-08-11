MINISFORUM Wins Two 2026 Red Dot Product Design Awards for AI Mini Workstation MS-S1 MAX and AI NAS N5 Pro

The prestigious accolades recognize MINISFORUM's breakthrough combination of enterprise-grade AI performance, modular expandability, and compact design.

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISFORUM, a Global Edge Computing Solution Brand & System Integrator, today announced that two of its latest products, AI Mini Workstation MS-S1 MAX and AI NAS N5 Pro, have been honored with the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Product Design Award. This accolade recognizes the company's commitment to innovation, high performance, and superior design.

The two products were recognized in the Mini PC and Desktop NAS System categories, respectively, following assessment by the Red Dot Jury (an international panel composed of design experts) on criteria including innovation, functionality, formal quality and durability.

MS-S1 MAX: Next-Generation AI Compute in a Compact Chassis

Described by the Jury as "a high-performance computer in a practical format that impresses with its refined exterior," the MS-S1 MAX is built to make a statement in any space. This pint-sized powerhouse immediately stands out for its aerospace-grade aluminum chassis, diamond-matrix grill for primary air intake, and textured front panel.

Under the hood, the MS-S1 MAX is equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 processor, delivering 16 cores and 32 threads at clock speeds up to 5.1 GHz. Combined with integrated AMD Radeon™ 8060S graphics, its AMD Ryzen™ AI engine provides up to 126 TOPS of computing power, ensuring local AI performance in a compact form factor. Its unified memory architecture, with up to 128GB of LPDDR5x shared across processor, graphics and AI engine, allows 128B large language models to run locally.

Additional key features include dual USB4 V2 ports at 80Gbps, dual 10GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, and a full-length internal PCIe x16 slot. The state-of-the-art thermal system, combining a solid copper base, six copper heat pipes and phase-change cooling, sustains 130W with a 160W peak, setting a new standard for compact AI compute performance.

N5 Pro: A Modular AI NAS That Redefines Consumer Storage

The Red Dot Jury similarly commended the N5 Pro, finding that its "restrained design language couples a high level of integration with a technically driven, systematic design." Of particular note to the judging committee was the sliding mechanism at the base of the N5 Pro, which allows for quick, seamless replacement of SSDs and memory modules. This is especially important given the N5 Pro's extensive storage and memory options: five SATA bays supporting drives of up to 30TB, three M.2 NVMe slots, and up to 96GB of DDR5 ECC memory, reaching 188TB in total with RAID 0, 1, 5 and 6 support.

Beneath an effortlessly expandable exterior, the N5 Pro is powered by the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX PRO 370 processor, boasting 12 cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz, based on the advanced Zen 5 architecture. It delivers up to ten times the performance of an N100-based CPU NAS, and outperforms most consumer units. Pre-installed MinisCloud OS and integrated AMD Radeon™ 890M graphics make it a versatile choice for a range of applications, from media streaming to local AI.

A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

"Winning two Red Dot Awards in a single year is a testament to the importance of product design at MINISFORUM," said Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM. "By fusing engineering excellence with deft design, the MS-S1 MAX and the N5 Pro not only bring enterprise-level compute power to SMBs and single users, but also look good while doing so."

For more information, or to order today, please visit

AI Mini Workstation MS-S1 MAX: https://s.minisforum.com/45jEspf

AI Agent NAS N5 Pro: https://s.minisforum.com/4zfp4YP

About MINISFORUM

Founded in 2018, MINISFORUM is a Global Edge Computing Solution Brand & System Integrator building edge computing devices for the private AI era. Its product portfolio includes AI Agent NAS, AI Mini Workstations, AI Mini PCs and AtomMan Mini Gaming PCs, serving more than 4 million users across 100+ countries. With a supporting global distribution network adhering to its core philosophy, MINISFORUM keeps technological progress in step with life, advocates computing power equity, and extends computing power to families and businesses worldwide.

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