Minnesota: Land of Neighbors Launches Statewide Campaign to See What We Share

If you are tired of outrage and division and looking for a better way forward, this is for you.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many Minnesotans are exhausted by division and outrage. Today, Minnesota: Land of Neighbors launches to create space for Minnesotans to speak honestly about what matters to them, listen to others and explore what action might look like together. The ultimate goal is to create something better for the people and communities we care about and demonstrate that even in a divided time, we can see what we share.

"We come from different places, have different beliefs and see the world differently. This isn't about pretending differences don't exist," said Bill Doherty, Land of Neighbors organizer and Co-Founder of Braver Angels. "Land of Neighbors will explore where we have common ground and where we can start to build trust and take action together."

How Can Minnesotans Get Involved?

Follow Minnesota: Land of Neighbors on social media, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

Join an upcoming listening session.

Subscribe to our email list for updates.

How Will Land of Neighbors Work?

Advisors from different communities, backgrounds, experiences and regions are helping to guide this so it reflects Minnesota.

Listening sessions will be held across the state to speak honestly about what matters and explore what action might look like together.

Land of Neighbors will use social media to collect insights and feedback from Minnesotans.

The information shared will be used to design opportunities for Minnesotans to connect, build relationships and take action on the things that matter most.

"Minnesotans have a history of showing up for one another. We may not agree on everything, but many of us desire more humanity in how we live together," shared Libby Stegger, Land of Neighbors organizer and Executive Director at Civic Bridgers.

Land of Neighbors is a multi-year campaign to reach and engage Minnesotans. This effort is being funded by foundations across our state, including Bush Foundation, Initiative Foundation, Margaret A Cargill Philanthropies, McKnight Foundation, Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and West Central Initiative. Learn more at minnesotalandofneighbors.org.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: minnesotalandofneighbors.org

SOURCE Minnesota: Land of Neighbors