Minnesota's Major League Volleyball Team Revealed as Minnesota Forge

"Today, MLV Minnesota becomes Minnesota Forge, a team that people across this state can call their own," said Craig Leipold, the Forge majority owner and owner of the Minnesota Wild. "Great teams are built through commitment, belief, and a shared sense of purpose. Minnesota Forge reflects that spirit and our vision to create an elite professional franchise that will inspire fans, support women athletes, and become a lasting part of Minnesota's sports."

An Identity Created for Minnesota

The transition from MLV Minnesota to Minnesota Forge establishes a permanent identity for the state's new professional women's volleyball team.

The name "Forge" reflects the process of creating strength through energy, pressure, and purpose. It also represents the collective effort required to build a professional sports franchise, from the athletes and coaches on the court to the fans, families, and volleyball communities who will define the team's future.

For Minnesota Forge, the name speaks to both where the team comes from and what it intends to become: resilient, ambitious, and built to endure.

"Forge connects our Minnesota roots with the future we are building," said Michelle Haines, president of Minnesota Forge. "The name reflects resilience, craftsmanship, and the strength that comes from community. We wanted an identity that feels authentic to this state while expressing the confidence and ambition of a professional team creating new opportunities for elite athletes, inspiring the next generation and advancing women's sports."

The logo colors draw from the state's landscapes, seasons, and natural contrasts, pairing deep and light greens inspired by pine forests and native prairies with Northern Lights purple, Lady Slipper pink, Night Sky, and Snowfall. Together, the palette creates a sports identity that feels distinctly Minnesotan—grounded yet evolving, natural yet industrious, and designed to be bold in competition, expressive across digital platforms, and recognizable throughout the community.

Minnesota Is Shaping Volleyball's Next Era

Minnesota Forge enters a state with a deep volleyball tradition and an established record of supporting women's professional sports. More than 17,000 athletes compete across approximately 450 high school volleyball programs in Minnesota, supported by a broad network of youth clubs, colleges, coaches, families, and lifelong fans.

"Minnesota has one of the country's strongest and most passionate volleyball communities, and that foundation makes it an exciting market for the continued growth of women's professional sports," said Jaime Weston, commissioner of Major League Volleyball. "Minnesota Forge brings the highest level of professional volleyball to a state with a deep connection to the sport. As MLV expands to 12 teams in 2027, this franchise will be an important part of shaping the next era of professional volleyball."

The team will begin play in January 2027 and host home matches at Grand Casino Arena. The franchise is one of five expansion teams joining or returning to Major League Volleyball in 2027, bringing the league to 12 teams.

For fans looking to secure their spot in the future of professional volleyball, season-ticket deposits and additional information are available at MinnesotaForge.com.

Minnesota Forge at a Glance

Official Team Name: Minnesota Forge (formerly MLV Minnesota)

League: Major League Volleyball

Sport: Professional women's volleyball

Home Venue: Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota

Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota Inaugural Season: January 2027

Ownership: Majority owner Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, Minority investors include Tim Connelly, Matt Mithun, Cara Mulder, Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen

Approved media assets courtesy of Minnesota Forge can be found HERE

About Minnesota Forge

Minnesota Forge is Minnesota's professional women's volleyball team and a member of Major League Volleyball. Formerly known as MLV Minnesota during the franchise's development, the team will begin its inaugural season at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul in January 2027.

Owned by Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, the franchise is being built to present elite professional volleyball, expand opportunities for women athletes and create a lasting connection with Minnesota's statewide volleyball community. For more information about Minnesota Forge, visit MinnesotaForge.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

About Grand Casino Arena

Regarded as one of the world's premier arenas, Grand Casino Arena is a unique, multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Saint Paul. The arena hosts more than 150 events annually and welcomes approximately 1.5 million guests each year. Grand Casino Arena is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences while serving as a model for sustainable operations, earning recognition from multiple international organizations for its leadership in sustainability. The arena is owned by the City of Saint Paul and managed by Saint Paul Arena Company, an affiliate of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the Minnesota Wild. For more information, visit grandcasinoarena.com or follow @grandcasinoarena.

About Minnesota Sports & Entertainment

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment (MSE) is a regional sports and entertainment leader that includes the NHL's Minnesota Wild, the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, a new Major League Volleyball expansion team that will begin play in 2027, 317 on Rice Park, and the facility management of Grand Casino Arena, TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center, Saint Paul RiverCentre, and the Legendary Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

About Major League Volleyball

Major League Volleyball (MLV) is the premier professional volleyball league in the United States, designed to provide the sport and its athletes with the major league platform they deserve. Founded on a player-first philosophy, MLV combines elite competition, significant investment in athlete development, experienced professional sports ownership and a commitment to the long-term growth of volleyball across the country. As the league enters its fourth season in 2027, MLV has expanded to 12 teams from coast-to-coast in some of the top media markets in the nation. It will continue to create top-level, lasting opportunities and memories for players, coaches and local communities while leading the way in solidifying the future of professional volleyball in North America. For more information, visit MLVB.com and follow the league on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Minnesota Forge