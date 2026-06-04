Minx Law Recognized by Chambers and Partners for Excellence in Intellectual Property

The Los Angeles-based boutique intellectual property firm earns recognition for its focused, strategic counsel across brand protection, creative rights, and innovation.

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minx Law, PC, a boutique intellectual property law firm based in Los Angeles, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2026 Chambers and Partners USA Spotlight Guide. The firm's recognition for intellectual property reflects Minx Law's reputation as trusted IP counsel to leading brands, entertainment companies, investors, founders, and creative businesses.

Chambers Spotlight Recognition

Minx Law advises high-profile clients in the fields of entertainment, design, technology, venture capital, consumer products, media, and culture. The firm has served as intellectual property counsel for companies and brands including Dwell, Miramax, Lowercarbon Capital, 101 Studios, and others.

The recognition underscores Minx Law's position as more than a traditional boutique firm. The firm operates as a strategic legal partner for companies and creative teams navigating high-value intellectual property questions, from trademark strategy, brand protection, portfolio management, and enforcement to licensing, commercialization, digital platform issues, and long-term IP positioning.

Chambers and Partners is one of the legal industry's most respected independent ranking organizations, known for its rigorous research methodology and trusted evaluations of law firms across markets and practice areas. Chambers developed its Spotlight rankings to help general counsel and in-house counsel identify leading small to mid-size law firms with specific expertise, personal service, and flexible client support.

"Being recognized by Chambers is an honor and a meaningful milestone for our firm," said Charlene Minx, Founder and Principal of Minx Law. "When I founded Minx Law, my goal was to build an intellectual property practice that could operate at the highest level while remaining strategic, personal, and deeply responsive to the businesses we serve. Our clients are building brands, creative assets, portfolios, and companies with real enterprise value. We are proud to help protect that value and support their growth."

The 2026 Chambers recognition further strengthens Minx Law's position as a leading intellectual property firm for clients seeking sophisticated legal counsel, practical business insight, and a trusted partner in an increasingly complex IP landscape.

"As intellectual property becomes increasingly central to business strategy, the role of IP counsel has changed," says Minx. "Our clients are not only asking how to protect what they have built. They are asking how their IP supports growth, how it affects valuation, how it can be enforced across digital platforms, and how it shapes the future of their brands. That requires legal counsel that understands both the law and the business behind it."

About Minx Law, PC

Minx Law, PC is a boutique intellectual property law firm based in Los Angeles, California. Founded by Charlene Minx, the firm advises brands, founders, creatives, executives, investors, and businesses on the creation, protection, enforcement, management, and commercialization of intellectual property. Minx Law works across industries including entertainment, design, consumer products, digital media, technology, software, venture capital, and health and wellness, helping clients protect their ideas, strengthen their brands, and use intellectual property as a strategic business asset.

For more information, visit minxlaw.com.

SOURCE Minx Law