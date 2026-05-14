Mira Home Directs Over $2.5 Million to Charitable Causes, Cementing its Role as a Community-First Home Services Company

Mira Home Mobilizes Hundreds of Employees for Hands-On Humanitarian Work Across Ohio, Georgia, and Florida and Beyond

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mira Home, a premium residential pest control company serving homeowners across Ohio, Georgia, and Florida, today announced that it has directed over $2.5 million toward charitable causes, reflecting a philanthropic commitment the company describes as central to its business model. The figure spans both financial contributions and the organizational cost of mobilizing hundreds of employees for hands-on charitable work, guided by the philosophy of "neighbors helping neighbors."

"From day one, Mira Home has believed our mission is bigger than pest control. We want to have massive impact; on the homeowners we serve, the team members we work alongside, and communities around the world. Partnering with Eagle Condor Humanitarian to build a school and daycare in La Romana gave our people the opportunity to live that mission firsthand and be part of something that will create lasting change for generations." said John P. Taylor, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Mira Home.

Unlike conventional corporate giving programs that measure impact solely in dollars donated, Mira Home's approach centers on direct employee participation. In November, the company partnered with Eagle Condor Humanitarian to build a school and daycare in an underserved community in the Dominican Republic. More than 300 representatives from Mira Home's Ohio, Georgia, and Florida operations traveled to the project site to work alongside local community members, with all employee time, travel, and operational expenses covered by the company.

The scale of the Dominican Republic initiative reflects an organizational commitment that extends well beyond typical corporate philanthropy. For a company founded in 2024 and operating across Ohio, Georgia, and Florida, the speed and depth of its charitable engagement signals that social impact was built into the model from the outset rather than added as the company grew.

The charitable investments come at a time when consumer expectations for corporate responsibility are rising, particularly in home services, a sector where trust and community credibility are central to customer acquisition. Mira Home's "neighbors helping neighbors" philosophy positions charitable work not as a marketing function but as an expression of the same values that drive its approach to customer service: local expertise, genuine care, and long-term commitment to the communities it serves across Ohio, Georgia, and Florida.

As the company continues to expand its service footprint, Mira Home has indicated its intention to sustain and deepen its charitable engagement, institutionalizing community impact as a structural part of its growth strategy.

About Mira Home

Mira Home is a premium residential pest control company founded in 2024, serving homeowners across Ohio, Georgia, and Florida. Positioning itself as a home wellness service rather than a traditional pest control company, Mira Home delivers tailored, eco-conscious pest management solutions under the tagline "A Serene Home Starts Here." The company's commitment extends beyond the homes it serves: to date, Mira Home has directed over $2.5 million to charitable causes, reflecting a core belief that a better world begins with a better home. Learn more at mirapest.com/about-us.

Media Contact:

Mira Home

[email protected]

(833) 777-6472

https://mirapest.com/

SOURCE Mira Home