Mirae Launches With $5.4M in Funding to Expand Access to World-Class Specialty Care

Breaking the cycle of uncertainty and guesswork for those living with autoimmune disease and other complex chronic conditions, Mirae's AI companion turns day-to-day signals into a living medical library, helping patients understand their condition, catch flares earlier, and make more informed care decisions

Every clinician can now deliver care to a center-of-excellence standard, supported by Mirae's continuous patient data and validated, peer-reviewed evidence, enabling earlier detection, more accurate assessment, and more precise treatment decisions

Mirae's AI-driven model shifts superior outcomes out of expensive inpatient settings and into everyday outpatient practice, allowing high-quality care to be delivered earlier, more consistently, and without reliance on hospital-based intervention

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae, an AI-driven continuous care platform for autoimmune disease and other complex chronic conditions, today announced $5.4 million in funding led by Oxford Science Enterprises. Mirae captures what patients experience between visits and converts it into a continuous, structured view of disease that clinicians can act on at the point of care, combining patient-reported data with clinical context and peer-reviewed evidence to support more informed, timely treatment decisions.

Mirae builds directly on research from the University of Oxford's Computational Health Informatics Lab, where co-founder Dr. David Clifton has led work in modeling disease progression using large-scale, longitudinal clinical data. The company is initially focused on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition marked by unpredictable flares, complex medication decisions, and highly variable treatment responses. The platform is being deployed with a leading U.S. health system, providing ongoing access to real-world patient data to support model development and validation.

Autoimmune disease and other complex chronic conditions place a high burden on both patients and health systems because they evolve continuously but are managed episodically. Chronic disease could cost the U.S. up to $47 trillion over the next 15 years, with medical and productivity losses contributing to nearly $13,000 per American. Yet care is still delivered through infrequent visits that provide only limited snapshots of a patient's condition, leaving patients to manage their disease day to day without structured support, and clinicians to make decisions without visibility into how symptoms, behaviors, and treatment responses evolve.

"Where you live should not dictate the quality of care you receive. A lot of the variability in care and outcomes comes from the fact that clinicians are working without a full view of what has happened between visits" said Anuj Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mirae. "The limitations of AI in understanding and modeling complex disease comes from the fact that patients are living with their disease every day, but that experience rarely makes it into the clinical record in a usable way. When you combine experiential data with clinical data, you begin to understand and model disease more effectively and have a path towards true precision medicine. Every patient deserves access to world class decision-making for their care and the tools to take ownership over their condition between visits."

For patients, Mirae is designed to fit into daily life, turning small, everyday inputs into something clinically meaningful. People can describe symptoms, daily behaviors, medications, and changes in plain language as they happen, without needing to actively structure or organize. Mirae's conversational AI asks follow-up questions, tracks patterns, and builds a continuous record of how their condition is evolving. As that history builds, it helps patients understand what tends to trigger symptoms, how they've responded to treatment, and what has changed. It also prepares them for care moments by summarizing key trends, making it easier to have more informed conversations with their care team.

For clinicians, Mirae's AI copilot provides a structured, up-to-date view of what has happened between visits, bringing together symptom trajectories, treatment history, lab data, and other inputs into a single, patient-specific picture. Before or during an appointment, clinicians can see how the disease has been evolving, rather than relying on fragmented notes or patient recall. This shifts time away from reconstructing the patient's history and toward evaluating treatment options and next steps, while also supporting ongoing monitoring as new signals emerge.

"AI is moving quickly into healthcare, but much of that activity remains broad, generalized, and disconnected from the clinical decisions that determine outcomes," said Joel Schoppig, Health Tech Principal, Oxford Science Enterprises. "Its greatest impact will come from areas where decisions are complex, conditions evolve, and the cost of getting those decisions wrong is high. Mirae is building for this deeper layer of medicine, where patient context, clinical evidence, and workflow need to come together to support a higher standard of care."

About Mirae

Mirae is building a new model for managing autoimmune disease and other complex chronic conditions, starting with inflammatory bowel disease. The company's conversational AI turns everyday patient input into structured, longitudinal insight, enabling earlier intervention and more informed treatment decisions. Developed in collaboration with researchers at the University of Oxford and designed for integration into clinical workflows, Mirae connects patient experience, clinical data, and peer-reviewed evidence into a continuous system of care. By extending the reach of specialty medicine beyond episodic visits, Mirae aims to make high-quality, data-driven care more consistent, more responsive, and more accessible across patient populations. Find out more at miraehealth.ai.

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