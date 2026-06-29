MIRAGE DIGITAL AND CARWOW ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH DEDICATED FAST CHANNEL ON SAMSUNG TV PLUS

Milestone Partnership Expands Carwow's 14 million Global Subscriber Community, Bringing World-Renowned Automotive Content to Fans Subscription-Free on Samsung TV Plus

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirage Digital and Carwow today announced a strategic collaboration to launch an exclusive Carwow FAST channel on Samsung TV Plus, a leading global provider of free, ad-supported streaming services.

Mat Watson of CarWow

Led by renowned automotive personality Mat Watson, the Carwow FAST channel delivers premium, 24/7 automotive programming to a global audience. The channel leverages Carwow's extensive library of over 10,000 hours of content - which has garnered more than 6.4 billion total impressions - to provide viewers with high-performance drag races, technical reviews, and comprehensive vehicle comparisons. This expansion allows Carwow to engage its community of over 10 million subscribers within a premium, subscription-free television environment.

"This is the moment creator-led media crosses over into mainstream television," said John Littell, co-CEO of Mirage Digital. "Mat Watson and the Carwow team have built one of the most loyal audiences in automotive media. Partnering with Samsung TV Plus gives fans a premium TV experience and gives advertisers access to a highly engaged audience they can't reach anywhere else."

"Carwow is one of the premier branded creator partnerships in our portfolio, and this channel reflects what we've built together," said Robin Bigge, co-CEO of Mirage Digital. "We believe Carwow enters as the category leader in automotive streaming from day one."

Founded in 2010, Carwow operates across the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, helping more than 10 million customers buy, lease and sell vehicles annually. Its YouTube network spans more than 14 million subscribers across six regional channels, and its media group, which includes Auto Express and EVO magazine, drawing more than 17 million monthly visitors across Carwow Group sites in 2025. The channel's core audience skews 90% male, ages 18 to 44, positioning it as a targeted buy for automotive advertisers and original equipment manufacturers.

"Streaming is the natural next step for us," said Mat Watson, Chief Content Officer at Carwow. "We've built this very loyal community on YouTube who clearly love the drag races and in-depth car reviews, and partnering with Mirage Digital gives us a direct line to a global audience already primed for automotive content. Bringing that energy to Samsung TV Plus, means we can get our content onto the biggest screen in the house - it's a perfect home for it."

The Carwow channel joins Samsung TV Plus's growing lineup of premium sports and automotive offerings, including the upcoming original docuseries "Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gard Hollinger," and the recent launch of MotoAmericaTV. Carwow host Mat Watson is the latest creator to bring his band to Samsung TV Plus's roster of digital powerhouses including Dhar Mann, Mark Rober, Michelle Khare and more.

For more information please visit https://www.mirage.video/

ABOUT MIRAGE DIGITAL

Founded in 2021 by serial entrepreneur Griffin Haddrill, Mirage Digital LLC is a leading digital content studio specializing in content syndication and monetization. With a growing content catalog, partnerships with over 300 creators, and a presence on OTT and FAST platforms, Mirage Digital is redefining the future of digital content. For more information please visit https://www.mirage.video/

ABOUT CARWOW

Carwow is a leading destination for car changing - helping more than 10 million customers buy, lease and sell vehicles across the U.K., Germany and Spain. Its content, anchored by Mat Watson, has more than 14 million subscribers across YouTube and socials, and more than 6.4 billion total impressions.

ABOUT SAMSUNG TV PLUS

Samsung TV Plus is a premium global entertainment service committed to delivering exceptional experiences for everyone and every moment. As a leader in FAST with more than 100 million monthly active users, Samsung TV Plus offers thousands of shows and movies on-demand all in one place. The streaming service carries over 4,300 ad-supported linear channels across 30 countries and is accessible exclusively on active Samsung devices. Samsung TV Plus is the exclusive FAST home to curated channels and live events, including the livestream of the 2025 Jonas Brothers JONAS 20 Tour, Letterman TV, Conan O'Brien TV, and top digital creators featuring Mark Rober TV, Dhar Mann TV, and Challenge Accepted by Michelle Khare. Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Samsung Smart Monitors, and Family Hubs, all subscription-free. To learn more, visit samsungtvplus.com. Follow us on , Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mirage Digital LLC.