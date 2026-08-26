Mirai Bio Expands Leadership Team to Scale the Integrated Delivery Engine Powering the Next Generation of Nucleic Acid Medicines

Kate Torchilin named Chief Executive Officer and President of Mirai and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering, after serving as Mirai's interim CEO since November 2025

Mirai's platform combines proprietary in vivo data, machine learning, modular LNP design, and manufacturability to unlock delivery to high-value cells beyond the liver and give partners a faster, lower-risk path to accelerate programs toward the clinic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirai Bio, the innovation delivery partner for companies developing next-generation nucleic acid medicines, today announced three leadership appointments. Kate Torchilin, Ph.D., was named Chief Executive Officer and President of Mirai and CEO-Partner at Flagship Pioneering, after serving as Mirai's interim CEO since November 2025. Mirai promoted Jagesh V. Shah, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer and appointed Jeff Luber as Board Chair. The appointments add the operating and commercial depth, scientific leadership, and board experience to scale Mirai's partner-driven model, extend its modular delivery platform into new cells and tissues, and support a growing number of partners across multiple therapeutic indications.

"A promising payload can only become a viable medicine if it can reach the right destination with the performance, tolerability, and manufacturability needed for development," said Dr. Torchilin. "Mirai is building a new model for nucleic acid medicine delivery, combining data-driven LNP design, in vivo learning, and integrated development capabilities to make delivery beyond the liver more precise, predictable, safe, and scalable. For partners, that creates a path to pursue programs that might otherwise remain out of reach and extend value across a broader portfolio of medicines."

Dr. Torchilin continued, "I am excited to take on the CEO-Partner role at Flagship and to lead Mirai at this moment when delivery is determining which nucleic acid medicines reach their full potential. Jagesh's scientific vision and Jeff's company-building experience position Mirai to become an indispensable partner to companies with nucleic acid medicine programs."

Luber said, "Mirai has reached an important inflection point. The company has leveraged its platform to enable precise in vivo delivery targeting different cells and tissues beyond the liver, advanced multiple programs for its partners and drastically shortened development time. For companies that would otherwise spend years building these capabilities internally or assembling them across fragmented providers, Mirai offers a unique tissue- and cell type specific expertise resulting in a faster and de-risked path to clinic for its partners."

As CEO and President, Dr. Torchilin leads Mirai's corporate strategy, business development, and continued evolution as an integrated delivery partner. She brings more than 20 years of experience building life sciences businesses and creating enterprise value. She previously was CEO of Hamilton Thorne (TSX:HTL), where she grew the company from $70 million to $200 million in revenue and led its sale to a private equity investor. Before that, she led and scaled multiple businesses at Thermo Fisher Scientific over a 13-year period, including serving as Division President, Biologicals and Chemicals Division.

As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Shah will lead Mirai's scientific strategy and advance its delivery platform across new cells, tissues, and partner programs. A scientific leader at Mirai since 2024, he brings deep expertise in quantitative biology, biophysics, systems biology, and in vivo delivery. Before joining Mirai, he held leadership roles at Sana Biotechnology and Flagship Pioneering, following a distinguished academic career at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

As Board Chair, Luber will guide Mirai's strategic growth, support its financing and partnership priorities, and help the company scale its partner-driven business model. He brings decades of experience leading regulated healthcare and life sciences companies through critical inflection points. A four-time CEO and experienced board member, he has helped build public and private companies including Exact Sciences, Good Start Genetics, binx health, and Clairity.

About Mirai Bio

Mirai Bio is delivering genetic medicines from promise to performance. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in Flagship Labs, Mirai was built to solve one of the field's central challenges: achieving precise, scalable delivery of diverse nucleic acid payloads to specific cells and tissues, particularly beyond the liver. Mirai's lipid nanoparticles are purpose-built for improved tolerability, lower toxicity, and consistent in vivo performance. By combining a large and growing proprietary in vivo biodistribution dataset, machine learning-guided lipid nanoparticle optimization, modular targeted particle design, and integrated translation and manufacturing capabilities, Mirai helps partners accelerate development, reduce technical risk, and pursue high-value programs that would otherwise remain constrained by delivery. For more information, visit www.miraibio.com.

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SOURCE Mirai Bio