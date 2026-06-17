Miraval Austin Resort & Spa Introduces New Wellness Experiences and Seasonal Programming

The award-winning wellness resort introduces immersive mindfulness experiences, outdoor

adventures, restorative spa treatments, and curated wellbeing programming for summer and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness travel is no longer a luxury add-on, it's become the destination itself. And for travelers across Texas and beyond, Miraval Austin Resort & Spa continues to set the standard for what an intentional escape can look like. This season, the award-winning Hill Country retreat unveils a curated slate of immersive programming, elevated spa rituals, and nature-driven experiences designed for the way people are choosing to travel right now: with purpose, presence, and a genuine desire to return home enriched and transformed by the journey.

"Today's travelers aren't just looking to relax, they're looking to recalibrate," said Kim Rossi, General Manager of Miraval Austin Resort & Spa. "What we're seeing at Miraval Austin is a guest who arrives with intention and leaves with something lasting. This season's programming was built around this journey of renewal and personal growth. Whether it's a transformative spa ritual, time spent on the water, or a hands-on workshop that sends you home with a new skill, every experience here is designed to meet guests where they are — and move them somewhere meaningful."

For Texas locals in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, and for travelers flying in direct from Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Denver, and beyond, Miraval Austin's activities calendar reflects the broader cultural shift toward experiences that restore the nervous system, deepen self-awareness, and reconnect guests to the natural world. Here, the Texas Hill Country isn't just a backdrop. It's the treatment.

Highlights of what's new and noteworthy at Miraval Austin this season include:

New additions: transformative rituals at Life & Balance Spa

Wellness travelers are increasingly seeking experiences that go beyond surface-level relaxation, gravitating instead toward treatments rooted in ancient tradition that address the body, mind and nervous system together. Miraval Austin's newest spa addition, the Crossings Ceremony, is a direct answer to that shift.

Drawing from Ayurvedic principles and somatic healing practices, this immersive full-body ritual is designed as a complete reset. The journey opens with an intention-setting anointing — a moment of conscious arrival before the treatment begins, followed by a Garshana dry exfoliation to stimulate circulation and shed what no longer serves. A nourishing body wrap creates the conditions for deep absorption, before guests are guided through marma-point massage beneath a weighted blanket, activating the body's subtle energy pathways to quiet the nervous system. The experience closes with a sacred shower ritual and full-body massage, leaving guests in a state that's less "relaxed" and more genuinely recalibrated.

Wellness on the water: mindful movement meets Lake Austin

As wellness travel continues to shift toward nature-immersive experiences, Miraval Austin is meeting the moment on the shores of Lake Austin. With the increasing popularity of the restorative power of blue spaces, rivers, lakes, open water, and Miraval Austin's water-based programming translates that science into lived experience. Guests seeking an antidote to screen fatigue and urban overstimulation will find it here, where mindful movement and the natural rhythm of the water do the work together.

Stand-up paddleboarding on Lake Austin integrates core conditioning with breath awareness, turning a physical practice into a moving meditation. For those drawn to a slower pace, guided kayaking across the lake's calm surface offers a rare invitation to be fully present — no agenda, no notifications. And in one of Miraval Austin's most distinctive offerings, the Unforgettable Canvas equine art experience brings guests into grounded, creative connection with horses, using presence and storytelling as the medium.

Together, these experiences reflect a broader shift in how travelers define restoration - less about passive relaxation and more about meaningful engagement with the natural world.

A Renewed Western Wellness Focus

Miraval Austin Resort & Spa is embracing its Western roots through immersive wellness experiences that blend regional heritage, mindful movement, creativity, and authentic connection. Expanding on guest-favorite experiences such as Tex Zen Yoga, Rhythmic Riding, and Country Line Dancing, the award-winning wellness resort is introducing new Western-inspired programming and partnerships designed to celebrate the spirit, culture, and natural beauty of Central Texas.

New and signature Western-inspired experiences at Miraval Austin include:

Boundless Burros

Beast of Burden

Tex Zen Yoga

Country Line Dancing

The Art of Letting Go

Endless Summer at Miraval Austin

Endless Summer Package - The new Endless Summer Package is designed for guests seeking to expand their wellbeing journey. This offer includes an increased nightly resort credit of $225 per person (versus the traditional $175), perfect to put toward hydrating spa experiences, rejuvenating treatments, and restorative wellbeing offerings for these warm summer months.

Summer Corporate Retreat Offer – Miraval Austin's new corporate offering is ideal for team retreats and executive offsites of 8 guests or more, complete with one complimentary curated group experience with a choice of signature activities including the Miraval Equine Experience, Lead from Within, Unplugged Challenge or Sunset Reflection. Groups that book will also receive a $100 nightly resort credit per person to be used toward fee-based experiences, spa services and private sessions.

A day in the life: Miraval micro-getaways for Texas Travelers

Not every reset requires a week away, and for travelers based in Austin, Dallas, or Houston, a full Miraval experience is closer, and more accessible than many realize. As demand grows for intentional, close-to-home escapes, the Miraval Austin Summer Solstice Day Spa has emerged as one of the most compelling wellness offerings in the region: a complete immersion into the resort's signature Life in Balance philosophy, with no overnight stay required.

Starting at $399 per person, the Summer Day Spa Package grants access to the full breadth of Miraval Austin's amenities alongside yoga, meditation, and fitness classes, plus lunch on property. Guests also receive up to $300 in credit applicable toward spa treatments at the Life in Balance Spa, private wellness sessions, or fee-based experiences including equine and culinary workshops, making it easy to tailor the day to whatever kind of restoration is needed most.

For Austin locals looking to genuinely unplug without leaving the state, or for Dallas and Houston travelers making a long weekend of it, the Miraval Day Spa Package reframes what a wellness investment can look like: not an escape from real life, but a strategic pause within it.

About Miraval Resort & Spas

Miraval Resorts & Spas is a global brand leader in wellness resorts and spas, dedicated to inspiring individuals to create a life in balance through mindfulness, connection, and wellbeing. A pioneer in the destination wellness category for more than 30 years, the brand opened its flagship property, Miraval Arizona in Tucson in 1995, becoming one of the first resorts to offer thoughtful designed, integrative wellbeing experiences. Today the portfolio includes Miraval Arizona; Miraval Austin in Texas; Miraval Berkshires in Lenox, Massachusetts; and Miraval Life in Balance Spa Aviara in Carlsbad, California. The brand is expanding globally with Miraval The Red Sea, launching in 2026 as its first international destination. Part of Hyatt's Luxury Portfolio, Miraval continues to evolve the luxury wellness category. Recent third-party research led by Humin, a non-profit wellbeing science organization, indicates immersive retreats are associated with sustained improvements in wellbeing and reduced perceived stress, that extends well beyond a guest's stay, reflecting Miraval's evidence-informed approach to wellbeing hospitality. For more information, visit MiravalResorts.com. Follow the Miraval brand on Facebook and Instagram, and tag your journey with #MiravalMoments.

SOURCE Miraval Austin Resort & Spa