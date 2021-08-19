Mirza expands its advisory board with the appointments of Keith Mestrich, former President & CEO Amalgamated Bank; Claire Diaz-Ortiz, VC and renowned author; and Joan T. Dea, founder of Beckwith Investments LLC

The esteemed advisors will support Mirza in scaling its financial service platforms for both individuals and companies Tweet this

"The world of personal finance is incredibly complicated to most people. No one is explaining the multitude of benefits that are available to employees. In between is this gap that's ripe for innovation. I look forward to working with Mirza to build a future where parents don't have to choose between having a child and a career," says Keith Mestrich, Former President & CEO Amalgamated Bank.

Claire Diaz-Ortiz is a venture capitalist and author who was an early employee at Twitter. Named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company and called "The Woman Who Got the Pope on Twitter" by Wired, she is an investor in many early-stage startups. As a working mother of three and one of the digital world's earliest social justice activists, Mirza's mission hits close to home.

"The modern parent should be able to have it all. Yet, there are fundamental issues that prevent us from progressing into a culture that helps working parents," adds Claire Diaz-Ortiz. "It's time we had a startup like Mirza dedicated to this cause."

Joan T Dea brings extensive experience in financial services and consumer facing businesses. Recognized as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, she held C-Suite positions with BMO Financial Group working across wealth management, retail banking, asset management and capital markets, was a Global Partner in Financial Services with the Boston Consulting Group, co-founded BCG Ventures and currently acts as independent director to public companies, including Charles Schwab, and an advisor to leading, innovative companies.

"In a society that often undervalues families, Mirza will not only empower individuals and employers, but it will also be a catalyst for the change we need to build the care infrastructure to support American families," remarks Joan Dea, Founder, Beckwith Investments LLC.

Keith, Claire and Joan join existing board members Achia Swift, Keyvan Vakili, and Kim Rohrer.

Mirza is the first financial tool designed to support working parents and employers alike. Mirza will launch its first product early Fall 2021. Learn more at: https://www.heymirza.com/

