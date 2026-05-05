Misra IP Litigation Launches, Focused on Litigation Funding and Strategic IP Monetization

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Misra IP Litigation today announced its launch as a patent litigation and strategy firm focused on litigation funding, underwriting, and strategic IP monetization. The firm operates at the intersection of legal analysis and capital deployment, advising on case selection, diligence, and litigation strategy across funded patent matters.

Anup Misra, founder of Misra IP Litigation

Misra IP Litigation will serve as lead underwriting counsel for Patent Capital Funding, the leading insurance-backed patent litigation finance platform. In that role, the firm will evaluate potential investments, structure litigation strategy, and oversee funded cases. Patent Capital Funding has raised approximately $400 million to date to fund patent infringement litigation. The program partners with a select group of elite plaintiff-side firms and applies a disciplined underwriting framework that rigorously stress-tests each case across infringement, validity, and damages, focusing capital on matters capable of withstanding scrutiny through trial and appeal.

Prior to launching Misra IP Litigation, Misra served as Managing Director of Intellectual Property at Curiam Capital, where he led underwriting and strategic oversight for patent litigation investments.

"Patent Capital Funding is already a strong platform with access to high-quality cases," said Anup Misra, founder of Misra IP Litigation. "My focus is on bringing a combined litigation and underwriting perspective, experience investing in patent litigation, and relationships with top-tier plaintiff-side firms and industry participants to help scale the platform in a disciplined way. I also have the flexibility to work directly with independent inventors and small to mid-sized businesses to evaluate and develop strategies to monetize their intellectual property, whether through litigation, licensing, or acquisition."

"I am thrilled with the addition of Anup to the program," said Michael Ciuffo, President of Tenadio Corp, who established Patent Capital Funding. "His knowledge of and expertise of the business will help further establish the program as the market leader."

The firm's practice centers on diligence and strategic oversight for patent litigation investments, including pre-suit and post-filing analysis; assessment of infringement, validity, and damages; ongoing involvement through case development and resolution; and portfolio construction and monetization strategies for patent holders.

About Misra IP Litigation

Misra IP Litigation is a patent litigation strategy firm focused on litigation funding, underwriting, and IP monetization. The firm advises on case selection, diligence, and litigation strategy for patent matters, with a particular focus on aligning legal merits with capital deployment decisions.

Media Contact:

Anup Misra

[email protected]

917-946-1609

SOURCE Misra IP Litigation