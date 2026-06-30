Miss America and State Ambassadors in Globally Streamed Parade, Celebrating Birthplace of The Nation "Salute To Independence"

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss America 2026 Cassie Donegan, joined by state ambassadors representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, will participate in the Salute to Independence Parade on Friday, July 3, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Salute to Independence Parade will be broadcast live on NBC10 Philadelphia from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. Viewers nationwide and around the world can also stream the broadcast via Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV, Google TV, TCL, Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, LG Channels, Local Now, Flex, Pluto TV, Xumo, NBC10.com, the NBC10 Philadelphia app, and the NBC10 Philadelphia YouTube channel. C-SPAN will also carry the live broadcast nationally on cable television and rebroadcast the parade throughout the summer.

The parade marks the return of one of Miss America's most beloved traditions: "Show Us Your Shoes." The Miss America state brand ambassadors will be wearing show stopping patriotic gowns, each riding in state designated convertibles, carrying custom shoes honoring the cherished Miss America parade tradition.

Presented by Welcome America, Inc. as part of the city's 16-day Wawa Welcome America Festival, and produced by Under the Sun Productions, Inc. in partnership with the National Constitution Center and Historic Philadelphia, Inc., the parade will feature more than 250 dynamic elements representing all 50 states and U.S. territories, honoring the people, history, and traditions that define our nation.

America turns 250. Miss America celebrates 105. Because a celebration this historic wouldn't be complete without Miss America.

About Miss America

Miss America's mission is Empowering Women to Lead with Purpose as the nation's premier empowerment platform for young women. Founded in 1921, the iconic Miss America program is also America's largest provider of tuition-only scholarship awards for women, administered by the Miss America's Scholarship Foundation Inc. a tax-exempt nonprofit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Contact: Miss America Press

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Miss America Organization