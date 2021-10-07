Miss J Alexander, Notorious for His Creative Style as a Judge and Runway Coach on "America's Next Top Model," Shakes Up the Market with "Crypto Couture"

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss J Alexander announces Crypto Couture virtual fashion to Flex your personal Style in the Metaverse and up your game on social using digital wearables. Anyone can purchase their first NFT using a credit card or pay with an existing crypto wallet. Crypto Couture is a great opportunity for anyone interested in fashion, wearables, NFTs and Crypto to get started using just their credit card. Secondary sales are supported on both Rarible and Open Sea markets.

Miss J Alexander introduces virtual fashion designs available exclusively on Thursday, Nov. 11 4:00 pm. Virtual Fashion gives anyone red carpet runway-ready confidence anytime and anywhere. Increase your social media game with these augmented reality looks that are wearable in photos and videos using your iPhone or in the Decentraland and anywhere in the Metaverse that supports digital wearables. Miss J Alexander presents his first NFT Drop: Crypto Couture Virtual AR-VR Fashion for the Metaverse. Pre-Register for VIP Access at SuperPopDrop.com Flash Sale on Thursday, Nov. 11, 4:00 pm. Arrive on time for the best selection as many items are limited in supply.

"I created this collection so that anyone could own a piece of digital fashion that can be applied anytime and anywhere which makes them always 'runway ready confident,'" says Miss J.

Crypto Couture, SuperPopDrop.com and the leading provider of wearables are coming together to offer a set of limited-edition high fashion pieces experienced through Augmented and Virtual reality. Buyers can model these digital designs in photos and videos in real time on their iPhone and post directly to social media. Designs can also be worn on player avatars throughout the Metaverse using Virtual Reality on supporting platforms such as Decentraland.

Join Miss J as he discusses his collection during the virtual drop party hosted on Instagram Live starting at 3:00 pm EST on Thursday, Nov 11. Pre-register at SuperPopDrop.com before Oct 31 for free VIP membership and get a "Golden Ticket" to win prizes, receive inciteful buyer's guides, and optional notifications when drops go live. Fans can also interact with the community, trade NFTs and more on Discord. Established investors and collectors can request early access when they sign up.

Crypto Couture NFTs include an AR+VR compatible virtual wearable with a few of the designs that will receive a matching physical garment made to order with the digital with a range of price points for everyone.

"One of the main concepts behind the drop is that money is relative, but confidence is universal." - Miss J.

A portion of each sale will go to The Elton John Aids Foundation as well as the Super Phoenix Project. The Super Phoenix Project helps teach homeless LGBTQIA youth valuable skills, self-worth, and acceptance. "The Super Phoenix project isn't just some donation; it is a commitment from our entire agency to help teach disadvantaged kids with hands on workshops that change young lives. We are committed to helping these kids, and we know it works!" says collaboration artist James Moritz and partner at The Atfluence Agency.

SuperPopDrop.com debuts with Crypto Couture and plans to be the destination for Celebrity, Luxury Brand and Influencer NFT wearable drops brought to you by the Atfluence Agnecy.

