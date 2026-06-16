Mission North Names Danny Maiello Chief Corporate Affairs Officer to Lead Next Phase of Corporate Advisory Growth

New role expands senior counsel across reputation, public affairs, executive positioning, and issues management

Appointment builds on continued investment in strategic advisory services to guide clients through the new reputation landscape defined by AI

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tectonic shifts in the innovation, AI, media, and policy landscapes have changed the requirements for corporate communications and reputation. Companies are managing more channels, more stakeholders, and more scrutiny, particularly those building and reinventing themselves with AI. Mission North today announced Danny Maiello as its first chief corporate affairs officer to help consequential companies lead in this new world. Maiello will report to Mission North co-CEO Bill Bourdon.

Danny Maiello, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Mission North

This move builds on the evolution and momentum of Mission North's Corporate Advisory offering, which has expanded steadily since first launching five years ago to help corporate leaders navigate pandemic-era shifts. What began with a focus on corporate reputation has grown into an integrated suite of services for companies to build, protect, and renew their market impact at every stage of growth. This includes:

Designing durable narratives about innovation and transformation that resonate with corporate audiences and stand up to market scrutiny

Positioning for major technology, workplace, and economic shifts such as AI

Shaping executive visibility programs to earn authority and followership around a new vision

Running critical issues playbooks designed to build trust and protect your license to operate

Building a favorable position with local, state and federal stakeholder, policy and regulatory audiences

Today, trust is shaped by every decision a company makes, not just how it communicates. Policy positions, workforce actions, stakeholder perception, and investor expectations dictate how organizations operate, manage risk and create opportunity.

"Trust is the top currency for value creation," said Bill Bourdon, co-CEO of Mission North. "The forces shaping reputation are expanding and increasingly interconnected. Danny has built his career at the intersection of media, policy and stakeholder dynamics, where our clients need the most help."

Maiello's background reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of reputation. Over the course of his career, he has advised organizations across technology, financial services, healthcare, energy, consumer and corporate sectors, bringing experience that spans journalism, corporate affairs, public affairs, executive visibility and brand positioning. Prior to joining Mission North, Maiello held senior leadership roles at FleishmanHillard, PwC, Dentsu Creative and Highwire. Earlier in his career he spent a decade at CNN, where he worked across domestic and international news and later led CNN en Español's Washington bureau.

"Organizations today are judged not only by what they say, but by how they make decisions, engage stakeholders and respond to change," said Maiello. "The companies that build lasting trust are the ones that connect those efforts into a clear, consistent strategy. This guides how we partner with our clients at Mission North."

Mission North has helped its clients lead through some of the biggest transformations of our time, from the Great Recession and COVID, to the post-AI era.

"As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and volatile geopolitical landscape, regulated industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare and energy, are facing heightened scrutiny. Advising business leaders across the full spectrum of corporate affairs is both urgent and critical," Maiello added.

For companies that need to move at the speed of innovation, Mission North offers agile, integrated corporate advisory solutions to meet their realities. This is why brands, including Axon, Canva, Google, Snowflake, Toast and Zoom have turned to us to help them navigate the moments that shape their own over the past two decades.

About Mission North

Mission North is a strategic communications agency for consequential companies to accelerate their market impact at every growth stage. The agency is headquartered in New York and San Francisco, with hubs in Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C. and Portland, Oregon. For more information visit www.missionnorth.com.

Media Contact:

Shara Seigel, Vice President, Media Strategy at Mission North -

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission North