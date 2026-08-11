Missouri Partners with SteadyIQ to Implement H.R. 1 Eligibility Changes

Missouri Department of Social Services relies on long-term, purpose-built verification partner, SteadyIQ, to support expanded income and community engagement requirements taking effect January 1, 2027

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SteadyIQ is supporting the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) with verification-related components of the state's implementation of federally required H.R. 1 eligibility changes. Beginning January 1, 2027, certain new federal verification requirements related to income and community engagement are scheduled to take effect. As part of broader implementation planning, DSS is working with vendors and partners such as SteadyIQ to strengthen program integrity, support accurate Medicaid and SNAP eligibility determinations, and provide eligibility team members with information needed to serve Missourians.

"As DSS works to implement federally required H.R. 1 eligibility and verification changes, our focus remains accuracy, efficiency and the people we serve" said Toi Wilde, Chief Information Officer for the Missouri Department of Social Services. "This work requires careful coordination across programs, systems, and implementation teams so that eligibility workers have the information they need and Missourians receive clear, timely communication from DSS."

The nearly five-year relationship with SteadyIQ began with Missouri DSS adopting SteadyIQ's Income Passport to verify hard-to-verify income like self-employment, freelance, and 1099 earnings, and later expanded to cover all forms of income from both earned and unearned sources.

"'Our work with Missouri DSS reflects how technology partners and health and human services agencies can collaborate on practical solutions," said James Haberlen, Chief Commercial Officer at SteadyIQ. "Missouri's input helped inform development of our verification solution suite designed to address and prepare for complex H.R. 1 verification requirements."

SteadyIQ's approach includes close coordination with Missouri DSS leadership and program teams, with the goal of developing solutions that are operationally practical and grounded in real-world program delivery and user experience. Through this collaboration, SteadyIQ has developed verification capabilities designed to support the state's compliance with H.R. 1 community engagement requirements, including verification of work hours, job program participation, education, volunteering, community service, and exemptions.

As Missouri prepares for federally required H.R. 1 eligibility changes, Missouri DSS is using existing partnerships, systems, and implementation planning efforts to support accurate eligibility determinations, program integrity, and a positive experience for Missourians and eligibility team members.

Marcel Crudele, Chief Strategy Officer at SteadyIQ, reinforced the collaborative model: "Our product has always been driven by agencies' needs and Missouri DSS has been a key partner in guiding our roadmap. Their feedback, partnership, and trust have directly influenced how we support total income verification and H.R. 1 community engagement nationwide."

About SteadyIQ:

A leader in consent-based verification, SteadyIQ has become a trusted partner to health and human services leaders across the country by delivering purpose-built verification solutions that consistently help agencies deliver public benefits quickly and accurately, while improving the applicant experience and reducing administrative burden. Committed to innovating to help agencies meet the moment and the ever-changing public benefit landscape, SteadyIQ recently expanded its verification solution suite. Built specifically for health and human services agencies by our team of health and human services experts – and informed by real-world insights provided by public benefit recipients – our intelligent verification solution suite helps agencies comply with and implement the expanded public benefit eligibility requirements mandated by H.R. 1. To learn more about SteadyIQ's verification solutions, including its Income Passport, contact [email protected].

SOURCE SteadyIQ