MISUMI Americas Announces IMPRINT A One-Day Summit on the Future of Physical AI

Hosted by Nate Evans, Head AI, MISUMI Global, the invitation-only gathering convenes June 3, 2026 at The Pearl in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MISUMI Americas today announced Imprint: AI for the Built World — From Models to Machines, a curated one-day summit bringing together the leaders shaping how artificial intelligence enters the physical world. The event will take place on June 3, 2026, at The Pearl, 601 19th Street, San Francisco, and is hosted by Nate Evans, Head of AI, MISUMI Global, Inc.

Imprint AI Summit brings leaders in physical AI, robotics, manufacturing, and supply chain together to tackle the real-world challenges of building, deploying, and scaling AI-powered hardware.

"As Physical AI reshapes the landscape of manufacturing and industrial automation, MISUMI is uniquely positioned at the center of this transformation," said Evans. "Imprint serves as a vital forum for the architects of this future to collaborate, exchange critical insights, and master the complexities of deploying truly resilient, scalable technology."

Imprint unites a hand-picked room of CEOs, founders, investors, and builders for a day of zero-fluff, high-signal strategy on the toughest hurdles in physical AI. We're skipping the high-level hype to focus on the reality of developing, deploying, and scaling AI in the physical world. Built by founders, for founders, Imprint is a deliberately intimate summit designed for the pioneers turning cutting-edge technology into resilient, real-world machinery.

Today's Architects

The summit features an exceptional roster of keynote speakers and panelists, including:

Torsten Pilz , CEO of Counterpoint and former executive at SpaceX and Honeywell, speaking on what separates promising technology from real deployment at scale.

, CEO of Counterpoint and former executive at SpaceX and Honeywell, speaking on what separates promising technology from real deployment at scale. Jordan Noone , Founder/CEO of Zoo and co-founder of Relativity Space, on AI agents transforming mechanical engineering.

, Founder/CEO of Zoo and co-founder of Relativity Space, on AI agents transforming mechanical engineering. David Benhaim , founder of Markforged, Backflip, and Medra, on generative 3D design and the future of digital-to-physical creation.

, founder of Markforged, Backflip, and Medra, on generative 3D design and the future of digital-to-physical creation. Max Zheng , Co-Founder of UnitX, on using synthetic defect data to train vision models

, Co-Founder of UnitX, on using synthetic defect data to train vision models Dave Randle , Worldwide GTM Head of Physical AI at AWS, on how embodied intelligence is reshaping what companies can build and automate.

, Worldwide GTM Head of Physical AI at AWS, on how embodied intelligence is reshaping what companies can build and automate. Sam Alemayehu , Chairman of Cambridge Industries, on industrial transformation and workforce evolution.

, Chairman of Cambridge Industries, on industrial transformation and workforce evolution. Evan Tao , Founder/CEO of Chestnut Robotics, on the road to true dexterous manipulation.

, Founder/CEO of Chestnut Robotics, on the road to true dexterous manipulation. Will Serber, Head of Automation at Ginkgo Bioworks, on AI agents operating autonomously in the wet lab.

Discussion Areas

Programming spans the full arc of building physical AI companies, organized around five tracks:

From Spec to Geometry (agentic tools for design and simulation).

From Prototype to Fleet (scaling production and fleet telemetry).

Learning to Control (AI in the autonomy and robotics stack).

Dirty Data, Real Signals (extracting and labeling training data in physical environments).

Inspection, Inference, and the Edge (edge AI deployment and quality assurance).

The day includes keynotes, curated panels, breakout sessions, a rooftop lunch, and a closing happy hour.

Sponsors

Imprint is made possible by support from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Stifel Bank, Omni Ventures, STN, Goodwin, and Citizens Private Bank.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM PT

Venue: The Pearl, 601 19th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

About MISUMI Americas

MISUMI Americas is a specification-driven sourcing partner for mechanical components and assemblies, helping engineering, supply chain, procurement, and manufacturing teams move from concept to production faster. MISUMI Americas provides a full continuum of mechanical component solutions, including standard components, configurable components, custom-manufactured parts, assemblies, and production services. By combining AI-powered sourcing, digital tools, engineering expertise, and a trusted global supply chain, MISUMI Americas helps customers reduce complexity, improve scalability, and accelerate innovation across product development, factory automation, machine building, and MRO. Learn more at www.misumi.com.

SOURCE MISUMI Americas